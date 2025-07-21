  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime Border Patrol Agent Shot in the Face by Illegal Migrant - Sanctuary City Policies Blamed

Here's surveillance video of the encounter here.

I don't understand how city's can justify sanctuary city policies that literally stop ICE from getting criminal illegals.



Noem blames NY officials, ‘sanctuary city policies’ for off-duty Border Patrol agent’s shooting

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called out sanctuary city policies after an off-duty border patrol agent was shot in New York City.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called out sanctuary city policies after an off-duty border patrol agent was shot in New York City.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters

New York —
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blamed New York officials and “sanctuary city policies” for the shooting of an off-duty US Customs and Border Protection officer in an apparent robbery gone wrong over the weekend.

The 42-year-old officer is in stable condition and expected to survive, officials said Monday. There is no indication he was targeted because of his employment, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Sunday.

The officer, who was not in uniform, was sitting with a woman in Riverside Park, beneath the George Washington Bridge, when two men approached on a moped before midnight Sunday. One of the men approached the officer, who realized he was being robbed and drew his service weapon, Tisch said.

They both fired their weapons, and the officer was shot in the face and arm, officials said Sunday. The perpetrator was wounded before he got back on the moped and drove away, police said.

Authorities identified Miguel Mora, a 21-year-old undocumented immigrant with an extensive criminal past, as a person of interest. He arrived at a Bronx hospital with gunshot wounds to the groin and leg, and was taken into custody, according to Tisch.

After the attack, the New York City Police Department asked hospitals in the area to be on the lookout for patients with gunshot wounds, which led them to Mora, according to senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation.

After a search, Mora’s alleged accomplice, who is also undocumented, was arrested Monday, Noem said. Cristian Aybar Berroa also has a history of criminal activity, she said.

It is unclear whether Mora or Berroa have attorneys.

Federal charges against both men are expected, officials said.

Members of the NYPD crime scene unit at Fort Washington Park in Manhattan, New York, on July 20, 2025.

Members of the NYPD crime scene unit at Fort Washington Park in Manhattan, New York, on July 20, 2025.

Mora entered the country illegally through Arizona in 2023, officials said. Berroa illegally entered the country on June 19, 2022, a Monday release from the Department of Homeland Security said.

Mora’s criminal history includes charges for assault on a pregnant woman and a stabbing charge in January, two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation told CNN. Mora was wanted for robbing a pawn shop in Massachusetts where guns were stolen, and authorities are looking into whether the semi-automatic weapon used in the attack over the weekend is from the pawn shop, the officials said.

Berroa’s criminal history includes charges of reckless endangerment and felony grand larceny stemming from incidents in 2023 and 2024. After being arrested in April of last year, he was released “despite an active ICE detainer,” the release said.

In June of this year, Berroa pleaded guilty to petit larceny at the Bronx County Supreme Court, the release added.

“This plea was made in consolidation of all his previous arrests, and he was conditionally discharged and allowed to roam the streets of NYC,” the release said.

Noem blamed “sanctuary city policies” for the shooting, citing a list of previous arrests and warrants against Mora.

“He was arrested four different times in New York City, and because of the mayor’s policies and sanctuary city policies, was released back to do harm to people and to individuals living in this city,” she said.

Noem called on leaders of sanctuary cities nationwide to change their policies. When asked what policies would have prevented the shooting, Noem did not provide specifics.

“This individual should have been deported and never been in this country,” she said.

President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, echoed Noem’s statements.

“Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals,” Homan said Monday. “Full stop.”

At a separate news conference Monday, New York Mayor Eric Adams said he is not responsible for the “revolving-door criminal justice system” that kept Mora on the streets.

“I just carry out the rules,” Adams said.

Adams said he would welcome more federal agents being deployed to his city, as long as they are focused on dangerous individuals and not “everyday individuals who are trying to complete the path to be a citizen.”

The mayor previously said he visited the wounded officer Sunday in the hospital, where he was recovering with family members by his side who thanked the city for its response.

“I am extremely angry that we have a customs border patrol officer that is in the hospital because that person should have not been on our streets,” Adams said Monday.

The officer suffered a broken jaw and a bullet is lodged in his throat, but he is alert and has been communicating through hand gestures, senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation told CNN.

In a social media post Sunday afternoon, Trump said the shooting was evidence of Democrats’ failures to secure the border.

“The CBP Officer bravely fought off his attacker, despite his wounds, demonstrating enormous Skill and Courage,” Trump said.

Federal officials have warned of attacks on agents involved in immigration enforcement, with many agents choosing to cover their faces with masks – a move that has drawn scrutiny from members of the public and law enforcement experts.

“If that’s a tool that the men and women of ICE (use) that keeps themselves and their families safe, then I will allow it,” the acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Todd Lyons said Sunday.
 
These migrants shouldn't be here. They have no right to be here, and they're completely unvetted.
 
"When asked what policies would have prevented the shooting, Noem did not provide specifics."
<CageCoffee>

Sanctuary Cities and Crime

Sanctuary cities do not appear to increase crime rates and may even help reduce certain types of crime, particularly property crime. Multiple studies have found no significant evidence that sanctuary policies lead to higher crime rates. For instance, a study by Yuki Otsu found that sanctuary policies do not cause an increase in violent crimes but may lead to a decrease in property crime, with the effect becoming stronger over time. Another study published in the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization concluded that sanctuary policies do not increase crime and may contribute to lower property crime rates due to increased trust between residents and police.

Research also suggests that sanctuary policies can enhance public safety by encouraging undocumented immigrants to report crimes and cooperate with law enforcement without fear of deportation. This increased cooperation can lead to better crime prevention and resolution. A 2017 report by the Center for American Progress found that sanctuary counties have lower crime rates and stronger economies compared to non-sanctuary counties.

Additionally, a study by Marta Ascherio found that both property crime and violent crime decreased more in sanctuary counties than in non-sanctuary counties after the implementation of sanctuary policies. Similarly, a 2022 study from the University of Texas at Austin showed that sanctuary practices are associated with a decrease in both property crime and violent crime within counties over time.

Overall, the evidence suggests that sanctuary cities do not contribute to higher crime rates and may, in fact, help reduce crime by fostering trust and cooperation between immigrant communities and local law enforcement.
 
Holy shit this may be the dumbest propaganda piece I've ever seen posted on this website and that says a lot.
 
First, can we talk about how much of a fucking BOSS this Border Patrol agent is to get right back up after taking a bullet to the fucking face and return fire? He managed to hit this thug piece of shit in the leg and groin, which hopefully means he blew the guy's balls off. And look, this pussy likes to go around and shoot people yet runs to the hospital like a bitch, begging for help, when he gets capped by a real hero who can fight back. I have zero sympathy for these animals.
 
What am I missing here?

Two criminals on a moped approached an off duty ICE officer who drew his weapon to use against the criminals and ended up getting shot.

What does that have to do with Sanctuary City policies? Did those policies prevent that guy specifically from being removed, or...? What's the deal?
 
Siver! said:
What am I missing here?

Two criminals on a moped approached an off duty ICE officer who drew his weapon to use against the criminals and ended up getting shot.

What does that have to do with Sanctuary City policies? Did those policies prevent that guy specifically from being removed, or...? What's the deal?
Click to expand...

This.

The story makes it clear that this was a robbery that escalated into an attempted murder. No indication the guy was targeted because he was ICE, and no mention that the illegal shitbag who shot him was somehow able to do so on account of any sanctuary policies.

So what are you trying to say TS?
 
Siver! said:
What am I missing here?

Two criminals on a moped approached an off duty ICE officer who drew his weapon to use against the criminals and ended up getting shot.
Click to expand...
Well first, the way you word it makes it seem like the officer instigated the gun fight. He was approached by an armed robber and drew his firearm to defend himself and the woman he was with.

Siver! said:
What does that have to do with Sanctuary City policies? Did those policies prevent that guy specifically from being removed, or...? What's the deal?
Click to expand...
Asking the important questions, huh? Sanctuary Cities give safe haven to animals like these two guys who should have been either imprisoned or kicked out of the country entirely.
 
They just needed bread for their families, no person is illegal, they are migrant workers doing what Americans won't, they were vetted, they could cure cancer, they make America a better place........
 
Confucamus said:
Well first, the way you word it makes it seem like the officer instigated the gun fight. He was approached by an armed robber and drew his firearm to defend himself and the woman he was with.
Click to expand...

Bizarre take.

Dude getting his gun out during a robbery was an escalation, it might have paid off or it might not. It was a risk, he took it, and that's why he got shot.

There's nothing to suggest he was going to get shot otherwise.

That does not mean he instigated shit. He escalated it, though, which is what several other people might have done in that situation.

Confucamus said:
Asking the important questions, huh? Sanctuary Cities give safe haven to animals like these two guys who should have been either imprisoned or kicked out of the country entirely.
Click to expand...

The "important question" is what's the direct link?

Is there one?

What are you missing from me here, condemnation of the shitbags? I thought it went without saying that two assholes robbing people at gun point and eventually shooting one of them is shitbag behaviour. They'll get no sympathy from me whether they're imprisoned, deported, or shot and killed in the ensuing days.
 
Siver! said:
What am I missing here?

Two criminals on a moped approached an off duty ICE officer who drew his weapon to use against the criminals and ended up getting shot.

What does that have to do with Sanctuary City policies? Did those policies prevent that guy specifically from being removed, or...? What's the deal?
Click to expand...
Darkballs said:
This.

The story makes it clear that this was a robbery that escalated into an attempted murder. No indication the guy was targeted because he was ICE, and no mention that the illegal shitbag who shot him was somehow able to do so on account of any sanctuary policies.

So what are you trying to say TS?
Click to expand...
Looks like he has prior arrests and deportation order - https://www.ice.gov/most-wanted/miguel-francisco-mora-nunez

One could make the argument that sanctuary policies allowed him to stay longer by not letting local police work with ICE to make sure criminals get removed.

Edit - one more source - https://www.foxnews.com/us/second-s...r-shooting-has-lengthy-criminal-past-dhs-says
Following the April 2024 arrest, "Despite an active ICE detainer, the New York City Department of Corrections released Berroa back onto NYC streets," Homeland Security said.
Click to expand...
 
Mr Holmes said:
Looks like he has prior arrests and deportation order - https://www.ice.gov/most-wanted/miguel-francisco-mora-nunez

One could make the argument that sanctuary policies allowed him to stay longer by not letting local police work with ICE to make sure criminals get removed.
Click to expand...

I would think the story should focus on that.

If there's been attempts to apprehend him but it's not been possible, then yeah, there's a connection.
 
