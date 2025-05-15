147 always seems to be the imaginary line in the sand that separates the good small fighters from the great.
Teo has struggled & fought down to the level of his competition & been hurt at lower weights. There are reasons why guys like Shakur Haney Tank Ryan & Teo always talk a good game of fighting real welterweights but never do. Even Loma didn't really want to push his reign or size disadvantage that far.
It won't hold well for him to fight the biggest and most dangerous guy at 147.
I dont buy Teo ever showing up to or for this one though.
Would make a killer co-main. Seems too good to be true, but if anyone can make it happen its Turki.