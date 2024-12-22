Going on 10 years now of hoping.Great fight! Love it! Hopefully the PBC guys are way more active this year.
Fights since 2020’s began:why are people complaining about this match?
stanionis is a belt holder, boots fighting him is better than squashing another mandatory. hopefully he gets to beat up barrios after, and then maybe by then norman will grow a pair and fight him too.
no matter how we slice it, the belt holders are the best ranked guys in the division. if not these guys, who else is there at 147 that's worth anything, then? benn?
11/4/2020 Justin Deloach KO 9
12/16/2020 Janer Gonzalez KO 9
4/10/2021 Thomas Dulorme UD 12
8/7/2021 Luis Collazo NC-ND 4
4/6/2022 Radzhab Butaev SD 12
5/4/2024 Gabriel Maestre UD 12
Feel free to look at some of their records. Nothing really compelling there if you ask me.
Stanionis himself is only 15-0, with 9 KOs. It does raise concerns about his experience level and also 2022-2024 was a big gap. Was one tune up enough? Obvious power differential. That’s gonna be easy work for Boots imo.
Belts are pretty but the WW divisions title picture is worthless as far as signature wins go. I guess in the modern day some fans still care about belts when the politics involved rob the merit right out of even holding one half the time, but belt or not, as an opponent Stanionis was appealing several fights ago… Not now. Now it’s just show case, and the outcome will be expected. People who care about belts like they matter will have a great time though.
That guy complains every time Boots is scheduled to fight another WW champion. He was hating hard on Boots vs Barrios rumors too. He’s just a Boots hater.no matter how we slice it, the belt holders are the best ranked guys in the division. if not these guys, who else is there at 147 that's worth anything, then? benn?
i'm not saying it's the best fight that can be made in boxing, but there aren't many great fights at WW right now, and boots fighting other champions is better than boots fighting people we haven't even heard about.
i don't get the criticism. he's trying to fight the best the division has. why isn't that enough?
Because his resume is thin and look at the top 10 at 147 and look at top 10 at 154 where he belongs. Dude talked about Crawford and then Ortiz and then signed to fight another 147 lbs jobber. He's big enough, he's ready now. Why are his defenders acting like he was born permanently weighing 147? "But it's HIS weight class, isn't collecting the titles enough? It's not HIS fault his era is weak." Actually it is his fault that dude is afraid to move one weight class up, but totally okay using the relevant names a division up to stay in news but take the less dangerous route of the bummiest 147 division we've seen in forever to carve his body of work. This isn't the first instance of Boots going this route, taking a less than compelling opponent, and leaving everyone less than satisfied. I get it, you really think the guy is building a legacy. I think he's avoiding real comp while getting hyped like some boxing god.
i'm not saying it's the best fight that can be made in boxing, but there aren't many great fights at WW right now, and boots fighting other champions is better than boots fighting people we haven't even heard about.
i don't get the criticism. he's trying to fight the best the division has. why isn't that enough?
i'll never understand demands for someone to move up in weight, unless they miss it.Because his resume is thin and look at the top 10 at 147 and look at top 10 at 154 where he belongs. Dude talked about Crawford and then Ortiz and then signed to fight another 147 lbs jobber. He’s big enough, he’s ready now. Why are his defenders acting like he was born permanently weighing 147? “But it’s HIS weight class, isn’t collecting the titles enough? It’s not HIS fault his era is weak.” Actually it is his fault that dude is afraid to move one weight class up, but totally okay using the relevant names a division up to stay in news but take the less dangerous route of the bummiest 147 division we’ve seen in forever to carve his body of work. This isn’t the first instance of Boots going this route, taking a less than compelling opponent, and leaving everyone less than satisfied. I get it, you really think the guy is building a legacy. I think he’s avoiding real comp while getting hyped like some boxing god.
You still think fans like me are pleading with him to move up to 154, “just because”? Everything a fighter his age and career trajectory needs is at 154, and he’s clearly shown interest in the past.i'll never understand demands for someone to move up in weight, unless they miss it.
why do they have to move up in weight? if he's having trouble making 147, sure. if it hurts his health and his performances, absolutely. hell, even moving up after you've beaten every other title holder and up and comer, because there's no one left to fight makes sense. but move up just because? that makes no sense to me, and never did.
and lol at calling stanionis a jobber.
crawford has absolutely no interest fighting boots at 154 because boots isn't a title holder there. bud wants to unify. ennis has no leverage to get that fight, no matter what he does.
Meaningful and intriguing fights, guys who themselves have gained following and recorded wins that Boots himself still needs.
You think
Boots/Crawford
Boots/Ortiz
Boots/Fundora
Boots/Madrimov
Boots/Murtazaliev
Boots/Thurman
Aren’t good opportunities for the dude to start making his claim at some real fame and recognition? He can look great against Barrios all he wants, no one cares, he’d make a statement beating one of these guys. I don’t see how this qualifies as “just because”, but I guess I’m just a fool for wanting top guys to fight reasonably qualified opposition instead of guys who went 12 with Dulorme.