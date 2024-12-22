randomg1t said: no matter how we slice it, the belt holders are the best ranked guys in the division. if not these guys, who else is there at 147 that's worth anything, then? benn?



i'm not saying it's the best fight that can be made in boxing, but there aren't many great fights at WW right now, and boots fighting other champions is better than boots fighting people we haven't even heard about.



i don't get the criticism. he's trying to fight the best the division has. why isn't that enough? Click to expand...

Because his resume is thin and look at the top 10 at 147 and look at top 10 at 154 where he belongs. Dude talked about Crawford and then Ortiz and then signed to fight another 147 lbs jobber. He’s big enough, he’s ready now. Why are his defenders acting like he was born permanently weighing 147? “But it’s HIS weight class, isn’t collecting the titles enough? It’s not HIS fault his era is weak.” Actually it is his fault that dude is afraid to move one weight class up, but totally okay using the relevant names a division up to stay in news but take the less dangerous route of the bummiest 147 division we’ve seen in forever to carve his body of work. This isn’t the first instance of Boots going this route, taking a less than compelling opponent, and leaving everyone less than satisfied. I get it, you really think the guy is building a legacy. I think he’s avoiding real comp while getting hyped like some boxing god.