Rumored Boots Ennis vs Vergil Ortiz Riyahd

is boots leaving 147? is ortiz cutting down to WW?
 
randomg1t said:
is boots leaving 147? is ortiz cutting down to WW?
Word is he left 147 2 days before Norman Jr’s mindwipe of Jin Sasaki. Hence why Norman was hinting he “had taken his boots and ran” in his post fight interview, so I’m assuming Boot has declared 154 now.
 
borntoloseNOT said:
Word is he left 147 2 days before Norman Jr's mindwipe of Jin Sasaki. Hence why Norman was hinting he "had taken his boots and ran" in his post fight interview, so I'm assuming Boot has declared 154 now.
the norman jr that refused to fight boots when offered the unification for 1.5M, despite his career high purse at that point being less than 200k?

brian would be wise to shut the fuck up about this.
 
He should have stayed at welterweight, could have had some more big unification fights. Has anyone heard he was actually having trouble making th weight? Whoever wins between Barrios/Pacquiao and Haney/Norman are bigger fights than Ortiz. The move makes zero sense, nobody at 154lbs. makes him more relevant outside of possibly fighting Tszyu in Australia. He could be undisputed at 147lbs. with a crop of new guys coming up from jr welterweight on top of that. Jr. middleweight is a ghost town for "names" unless Crawford or Charlo come back.
 
GREAT fight!

Two undefeated studs, high KO ratios. East vs West Coast. Black vs Mexican styles. Young, not overly marinated. The face of American boxing emerges from this fight.

I got Ennis, all day, twice on Sundays.
 
What a fight this would be. I wish we would have seen Crawford fight either after his battle with Madrimov. Such is life. This is one of the best fights in boxing, though.
 
Kratos94 said:
What a fight this would be. I wish we would have seen Crawford fight either after his battle with Madrimov. Such is life. This is one of the best fights in boxing, though.
Better Crawford went his own way. Gave these guys a chance to start to settle who who’s actually relevant at 154 to even deserve the fight at this point. Crawford would have smacked all them around and derailed the only manageable threats, now one of these guys might have a shot at aging him out if they actually fight.
MMALOPEZ said:


Christ …. SMH … there is always a Fucker in town
Vomit
 
