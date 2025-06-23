BOXINGLOPEZ
He already ducked the fight once … let’s hope he does sign this timewill boots actually sign?!?!?
Word is he left 147 2 days before Norman Jr’s mindwipe of Jin Sasaki. Hence why Norman was hinting he “had taken his boots and ran” in his post fight interview, so I’m assuming Boot has declared 154 now.is boots leaving 147? is ortiz cutting down to WW?
the norman jr that refused to fight boots when offered the unification for 1.5M, despite his career high purse at that point being less than 200k?Word is he left 147 2 days before Norman Jr’s mindwipe of Jin Sasaki. Hence why Norman was hinting he “had taken his boots and ran” in his post fight interview, so I’m assuming Boot has declared 154 now.
American boxing needs this fight manThis will be the most anticipated match between 2 American fighters since Spence vs Crawford & Tank vs Garcia. Both took place in 2023 so it's been a couple years. Boots vs Ortiz is a good start to kick off 2026.
Better Crawford went his own way. Gave these guys a chance to start to settle who who’s actually relevant at 154 to even deserve the fight at this point. Crawford would have smacked all them around and derailed the only manageable threats, now one of these guys might have a shot at aging him out if they actually fight.What a fight this would be. I wish we would have seen Crawford fight either after his battle with Madrimov. Such is life. This is one of the best fights in boxing, though.
Christ …. SMH … there is always a Fucker in town