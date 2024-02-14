Rhood
A Florida school has received backlash after it required parents to provide written consent allowing their children to engage with a Black author’s book. The permission form detailed an activity in which “students will participate and listen to a book written by an African American”.
The Florida commissioner of education, Manny Díaz, called the situation a “hoax”.
Florida school requires parental consent for pupils to listen to Black author’s book
Permission slips indicate how some schools are trying to comply with Ron DeSantis’s laws targeting teaching of race and race issues
