Oh, Jesus. What would I recommend? I do this for a living, so when I tell you that I have multiple university libraries worth of PDFs, it's not an exaggeration
By way of a preface, I should say that I don't read journalistic criticism. Too gimmicky and it's all about the critic and their
personality, not about the films or filmmakers about whom/which they're writing. I'm an academic and so I prefer academic writing. Therefore, everyone and everything that I'm going to suggest is from the academic world of film studies.
For film criticism
, anything by André Bazin, Robin Wood, and V.F. Perkins is going to be gold. That doesn't mean that you're going to agree with everything that they say - I know that I don't - but it means that you're going to be interested and provoked to thought by everything that they say. They're insightful and they're great at articulating their thoughts. For Bazin, the famous two-part collection of his criticism What is Cinema?
is the place to go. For Perkins, the recent collection V. F. Perkins on Movies
has most of his shorter critical pieces. And for Wood, he was extremely prolific. Hitchcock's Films
, Personal Views
, Hollywood from Vietnam to Reagan
, and Sexual Politics and Narrative Film
are his major books of criticism, but he also wrote monographs on individual filmmakers like Ingmar Bergman and Howard Hawks, plus there's a cool recent collection Robin Wood on Horror Films
, as he was a pioneering scholar of the genre.
And then, for individual works of criticism that I love, Dave Saunders' Arnold: Schwarzenegger and the Movies
is outstanding (and I know that @europe1
will be happy to second this recommendation), Tom Gunning's The Films of Fritz Lang
is as mammoth a text as Lang's filmography, and Laurence F. Knapp's Directed by Clint Eastwood
is a masterclass in detailed criticism.
As for film history
, the standard textbook is David Bordwell and Kristin Thompson's simply titled but exhaustively comprehensive Film History
, though I also love David A. Cook's A History of Narrative Film
. For Hollywood history, you really can't beat the University of California Press' series "History of the American Cinema." Unbelievable research and scope with every entry authored by a major scholar.
On the subject of Stanley Cavell: The World Viewed
is neither criticism nor history. That's a work of film theory
. That's a whole other animal. For more straightforward criticism with a little history mixed in, I'd steer you in the direction of his books Pursuits of Happiness: The Hollywood Comedy of Remarriage
, which is all about romantic comedies from the 1930s and 1940s, and Contesting Tears: The Hollywood Melodrama of the Unknown Woman
, which is all about melodramas from the 1930s and 1940s.
I can also steer you in the direction of specific films, filmmakers, genres, national cinemas, etc., but for a broad initial answer, those are some of the highlights.