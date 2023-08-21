  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movies Books on Film?

Does anyone have any film criticism or film history books they recommend?

Eventually I'm going to get the Cannon Film books and Mark Harris' Pictures at a Revolution...I want Tim Lucas Mario Bava book, but its obscenely expensive.


@Bullitt68 You mentioned Stanley Cavell's The World Viewed once, would you recommend his other books on film, or recommend any other film books you're a fan of?
 
Highway99 said:
@Bullitt68 You mentioned Stanley Cavell's The World Viewed once, would you recommend his other books on film, or recommend any other film books you're a fan of?
giphy.gif


Oh, Jesus. What would I recommend? I do this for a living, so when I tell you that I have multiple university libraries worth of PDFs, it's not an exaggeration :D

By way of a preface, I should say that I don't read journalistic criticism. Too gimmicky and it's all about the critic and their personality, not about the films or filmmakers about whom/which they're writing. I'm an academic and so I prefer academic writing. Therefore, everyone and everything that I'm going to suggest is from the academic world of film studies.

For film criticism, anything by André Bazin, Robin Wood, and V.F. Perkins is going to be gold. That doesn't mean that you're going to agree with everything that they say - I know that I don't - but it means that you're going to be interested and provoked to thought by everything that they say. They're insightful and they're great at articulating their thoughts. For Bazin, the famous two-part collection of his criticism What is Cinema? is the place to go. For Perkins, the recent collection V. F. Perkins on Movies has most of his shorter critical pieces. And for Wood, he was extremely prolific. Hitchcock's Films, Personal Views, Hollywood from Vietnam to Reagan, and Sexual Politics and Narrative Film are his major books of criticism, but he also wrote monographs on individual filmmakers like Ingmar Bergman and Howard Hawks, plus there's a cool recent collection Robin Wood on Horror Films, as he was a pioneering scholar of the genre.

And then, for individual works of criticism that I love, Dave Saunders' Arnold: Schwarzenegger and the Movies is outstanding (and I know that @europe1 will be happy to second this recommendation), Tom Gunning's The Films of Fritz Lang is as mammoth a text as Lang's filmography, and Laurence F. Knapp's Directed by Clint Eastwood is a masterclass in detailed criticism.

As for film history, the standard textbook is David Bordwell and Kristin Thompson's simply titled but exhaustively comprehensive Film History, though I also love David A. Cook's A History of Narrative Film. For Hollywood history, you really can't beat the University of California Press' series "History of the American Cinema." Unbelievable research and scope with every entry authored by a major scholar.

On the subject of Stanley Cavell: The World Viewed is neither criticism nor history. That's a work of film theory. That's a whole other animal. For more straightforward criticism with a little history mixed in, I'd steer you in the direction of his books Pursuits of Happiness: The Hollywood Comedy of Remarriage, which is all about romantic comedies from the 1930s and 1940s, and Contesting Tears: The Hollywood Melodrama of the Unknown Woman, which is all about melodramas from the 1930s and 1940s.

I can also steer you in the direction of specific films, filmmakers, genres, national cinemas, etc., but for a broad initial answer, those are some of the highlights.
 
Wow, this is terrific...didn't expect such a detailed response, I really appreciate it. I'll pick up as many of these as I can afford. Really looking forward to Robin Wood on Horror as I love that genre.
 
Highway99 said:
Wow, this is terrific...didn't expect such a detailed response, I really appreciate it.
Trust me, that wasn't detailed. That was a quick off-the-dome response. Smart people have been writing about movies since movies existed, and the academic discipline of film studies has existed for more than half a century now. There's a lot out there. But I'm happy if anything that I listed proves intriguing.

Highway99 said:
Really looking forward to Robin Wood on Horror as I love that genre.
In this case, also look for the collection that Wood edited back in the day The American Nightmare: Essays on the Horror Film. There's also been a lot of great scholarship on the genre. Carol Clover's Men, Women, and Chain Saws is hands down the most frequently cited text on the genre. Then there's the Wiley-Blackwell entry in the "Companion" series A Companion to the Horror Film. And then recently, Adam Lowenstein has emerged as arguably the major contemporary horror scholar, authoring Shocking Representation: Historical Trauma, National Cinema, and the Modern Horror Film and Horror Film and Otherness.

An easy hack when it comes to looking for good academic writing: Just go to the websites of every major university press - Columbia UP, Oxford UP, California UP, Edinburgh UP - and every major independent publisher - Wiley-Blackwell, Palgrave, Bloomsbury, McFarland - and search to your heart's content. And keep your eyes open for book series, as these places will often have entire series devoted to specific topics or specific people.
 
One time I picked up a used copy if Sidney Lumets making movies and I enjoyed it. I suppose thats not really what you're looking for tho maybe <Fedor23>
 
Trust me, that wasn't detailed. That was a quick off-the-dome response. Smart people have been writing about movies since movies existed, and the academic discipline of film studies has existed for more than half a century now. There's a lot out there. But I'm happy if anything that I listed proves intriguing.



In this case, also look for the collection that Wood edited back in the day The American Nightmare: Essays on the Horror Film. There's also been a lot of great scholarship on the genre. Carol Clover's Men, Women, and Chain Saws is hands down the most frequently cited text on the genre. Then there's the Wiley-Blackwell entry in the "Companion" series A Companion to the Horror Film. And then recently, Adam Lowenstein has emerged as arguably the major contemporary horror scholar, authoring Shocking Representation: Historical Trauma, National Cinema, and the Modern Horror Film and Horror Film and Otherness.

An easy hack when it comes to looking for good academic writing: Just go to the websites of every major university press - Columbia UP, Oxford UP, California UP, Edinburgh UP - and every major independent publisher - Wiley-Blackwell, Palgrave, Bloomsbury, McFarland - and search to your heart's content. And keep your eyes open for book series, as these places will often have entire series devoted to specific topics or specific people.
This is awesome, and a great hack too, thanks again.
 
Highway99 said:
Does anyone have any film criticism or film history books they recommend?

Eventually I'm going to get the Cannon Film books and Mark Harris' Pictures at a Revolution...I want Tim Lucas Mario Bava book, but its obscenely expensive.
Tim Lucas's Mario Bava book (All the Colors of the Dark) isn't really very film criticism-y though. It mostly talks about production-history and such with only briefer bits dedicated to what you would call theme and theory. Extensively detailed though. Lots of interviews and such.

Really enjoy Lucas's audio commentary though. His work on The Whip and the Body I remember finding really eye-opening concerning the films themes and symbolisms and psychology and such.

Bullitt68 said:
And then, for individual works of criticism that I love, Dave Saunders' Arnold: Schwarzenegger and the Movies is outstanding (and I know that @europe1 will be happy to second this recommendation),
If you're one of those people whose put off by texts being "dry".... then this mega-book is the antitdote. Saunders speaks of Arnold Schwarzenegger as if the fucking Titans have returned to Earth. His prose is what you would have expected out of Ragnarok or the Heroes of the Illiad not schoolarly criticism. Yet the book is hyperfocused on Arnold's ouvere. Its really one of those tomes that digs deeply into film-after-film, unearthing all its themes and meanings and Arnoldisms. In several states its illegal to read Arnold: Schwarzenegger and the Movies without the Conan soundtrack blaring in the background.

Bullitt68 said:
The Films of Fritz Lang is as mammoth a text as Lang's filmography
I've only skimmed through this one.
But if you're interested in a more biographical work I recommend:
51xAq5B5K8L.jpg

Obviously it deals with theme and theory as such as well -- Fritz being a very author-y filmmaker and all -- but its a bit more general and biographical.


Besides what Bullitt68 said I would also heartily recommend
blockbuster-1.jpg

It's basically a book about how the Hollywood blockbuster of the 70's changed cinema. How we moved from the more character-driven and star-driven movies of the pre-70/80s to the more spectable-driven movies of today.

I also stan
81SNtyQNF9L._AC_UF1000,1000_QL80_.jpg
 
Damn, this is great stuff, Gotta get the Arnold and Tom Shone book. And I love anything Italian, just watch Torso (1973) again last night, so I'll pick anything that has to do with Italian giallo/horror or spaghetti westerns...Thank you.
 
europe1 said:
If you're one of those people whose put off by texts being "dry".... then this mega-book is the antitdote. Saunders speaks of Arnold Schwarzenegger as if the fucking Titans have returned to Earth. His prose is what you would have expected out of Ragnarok or the Heroes of the Illiad not schoolarly criticism. Yet the book is hyperfocused on Arnold's ouvere. Its really one of those tomes that digs deeply into film-after-film, unearthing all its themes and meanings and Arnoldisms. In several states its illegal to read Arnold: Schwarzenegger and the Movies without the Conan soundtrack blaring in the background.
50f6cdf569bedd365d000014


europe1 said:
But if you're interested in a more biographical work I recommend:
51xAq5B5K8L.jpg

Obviously it deals with theme and theory as such as well -- Fritz being a very author-y filmmaker and all -- but its a bit more general and biographical.
McGilligan is definitely more biographer/historian than critic/theorist, but I can second the recommendation of his stuff. I'm very fond of his early Cagney book, and then there are a million Hitchcock books, so it's easy to get lost in the shuffle, but his is near the top of the pile.

europe1 said:
Besides what Bullitt68 said I would also heartily recommend
blockbuster-1.jpg

It's basically a book about how the Hollywood blockbuster of the 70's changed cinema. How we moved from the more character-driven and star-driven movies of the pre-70/80s to the more spectable-driven movies of today.
Haha, hell yeah. That book is well-researched and insightful, but it's also written in a jocular tone that makes reading it fun and often funny. Shone is a great writer. He also wrote The Nolan Variations, the recent 50/50 biography/analysis of Christopher Nolan that's full of interesting analysis based on interviews with Nolan that bring so much more of his personal life and artistic sensibilities into view.
 
The Major Film Theories: An Introduction, by Dudley Andrew? He was something of an influence on David Bordwell and Kristen Thompson early on.
 
Highway99 said:
The Major Film Theories: An Introduction, by Dudley Andrew? He was something of an influence on David Bordwell and Kristen Thompson early on.
Yep, where something like the multi-edition Film Theory & Criticism anthologizes the landmark pieces of film theory that have shaped the discipline of film studies, Andrew's two books The Major Film Theories and Concepts in Film Theory (which is available here: https://www.academia.edu/11159744/Dudley_Andrew_Concepts_in_Film_Theory) feature him contextualizing and evaluating specific theories and ideas. Definitely useful and insightful.

And yes, Andrew taught at the University of Iowa in the '70s, which was one of the first film studies departments in the US along with NYU. To be clear, Andrew only had a Master's degree and was a PhD student teaching film classes when Bordwell showed up. They were more like senior student and junior student than professor and disciple. And they even had a falling out over Andrew's editing of a journal issue in which Bordwell wrote something which Andrew gave to someone else so they had time to critique it and which he also took shots at in his introduction, which Bordwell thought was super shifty and unprofessional and pissed him off, especially since at the time Bordwell and Noël Carroll were on a crusade to transform the discipline (which they eventually succeeded in doing) and he felt it was a betrayal as if Andrew was taking sides, and the opposite side at that (which Andrew wrote about in his write-up upon Bordwell's death: https://www.afeccav.org/hommage-a-david-bordwell/).
 
Bullitt68 said:
Yep, where something like the multi-edition Film Theory & Criticism anthologizes the landmark pieces of film theory that have shaped the discipline of film studies, Andrew's two books The Major Film Theories and Concepts in Film Theory (which is available here: https://www.academia.edu/11159744/Dudley_Andrew_Concepts_in_Film_Theory) feature him contextualizing and evaluating specific theories and ideas. Definitely useful and insightful.

And yes, Andrew taught at the University of Iowa in the '70s, which was one of the first film studies departments in the US along with NYU. To be clear, Andrew only had a Master's degree and was a PhD student teaching film classes when Bordwell showed up. They were more like senior student and junior student than professor and disciple. And they even had a falling out over Andrew's editing of a journal issue in which Bordwell wrote something which Andrew gave to someone else so they had time to critique it and which he also took shots at in his introduction, which Bordwell thought was super shifty and unprofessional and pissed him off, especially since at the time Bordwell and Noël Carroll were on a crusade to transform the discipline (which they eventually succeeded in doing) and he felt it was a betrayal as if Andrew was taking sides, and the opposite side at that (which Andrew wrote about in his write-up upon Bordwell's death: https://www.afeccav.org/hommage-a-david-bordwell/).
Thanks...They mentioned Andrew near the beginning of this youtube video I was watching here and said as much as you did about their relationship being almost peers and that you could move pretty fast up the ladder in those days.


I just ordered the Tom Shone Blockbuster book, Bordwell's Narration in the Fiction Film and The Way Hollywood Tells It, and On Film-making by Alexander Mackendrick...I'd go ahead and pick up Andrew's book as its pretty cheap.

Thanks for the insight.
 
