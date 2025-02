Highway99 said: @Bullitt68 You mentioned Stanley Cavell's The World Viewed once, would you recommend his other books on film, or recommend any other film books you're a fan of? Click to expand...

Oh, Jesus. What would I recommend? I do this for a living, so when I tell you that I have multiple university libraries worth of PDFs, it's not an exaggerationBy way of a preface, I should say that I don't read journalistic criticism. Too gimmicky and it's all about the critic andpersonality, not about the films or filmmakers about whom/which they're writing. I'm an academic and so I prefer academic writing. Therefore, everyone and everything that I'm going to suggest is from the academic world of film studies.For film, anything by André Bazin, Robin Wood, and V.F. Perkins is going to be gold. That doesn't mean that you're going to agree with everything that they say - I know that I don't - but it means that you're going to be interested and provoked to thought by everything that they say. They're insightful and they're great at articulating their thoughts. For Bazin, the famous two-part collection of his criticismis the place to go. For Perkins, the recent collectionhas most of his shorter critical pieces. And for Wood, he was extremely prolific., andare his major books of criticism, but he also wrote monographs on individual filmmakers like Ingmar Bergman and Howard Hawks, plus there's a cool recent collection, as he was a pioneering scholar of the genre.And then, for individual works of criticism that I love, Dave Saunders'is outstanding (and I know that @europe1 will be happy to second this recommendation), Tom Gunning'sis as mammoth a text as Lang's filmography, and Laurence F. Knapp'sis a masterclass in detailed criticism.As for film, the standard textbook is David Bordwell and Kristin Thompson's simply titled but exhaustively comprehensive, though I also love David A. Cook's. For Hollywood history, you really can't beat the University of California Press' series "History of the American Cinema." Unbelievable research and scope with every entry authored by a major scholar.On the subject of Stanley Cavell:is neither criticism nor history. That's a work of film. That's a whole other animal. For more straightforward criticism with a little history mixed in, I'd steer you in the direction of his books, which is all about romantic comedies from the 1930s and 1940s, and, which is all about melodramas from the 1930s and 1940s.I can also steer you in the direction of specific films, filmmakers, genres, national cinemas, etc., but for a broad initial answer, those are some of the highlights.