Highway99 said: Does anyone have any film criticism or film history books they recommend?



Eventually I'm going to get the Cannon Film books and Mark Harris' Pictures at a Revolution...I want Tim Lucas Mario Bava book, but its obscenely expensive. Click to expand...

Bullitt68 said: Arnold: Schwarzenegger and the Movies is outstanding (and I know that And then, for individual works of criticism that I love, Dave Saunders'is outstanding (and I know that @europe1 will be happy to second this recommendation), Click to expand...

Bullitt68 said: The Films of Fritz Lang is as mammoth a text as Lang's filmography Click to expand...

Tim Lucas's Mario Bava book () isn't really very film criticism-y though. It mostly talks about production-history and such with only briefer bits dedicated to what you would call theme and theory. Extensively detailed though. Lots of interviews and such.Really enjoy Lucas's audio commentary though. His work onI remember finding really eye-opening concerning the films themes and symbolisms and psychology and such.If you're one of those people whose put off by texts being "dry".... then this mega-book is the antitdote. Saunders speaks of Arnold Schwarzenegger as if the fucking Titans have returned to Earth. His prose is what you would have expected out of Ragnarok or the Heroes of the Illiad not schoolarly criticism. Yet the book is hyperfocused on Arnold's ouvere. Its really one of those tomes that digs deeply into film-after-film, unearthing all its themes and meanings and Arnoldisms. In several states its illegal to readwithout the Conan soundtrack blaring in the background.I've only skimmed through this one.But if you're interested in a more biographical work I recommend:Obviously it deals with theme and theory as such as well -- Fritz being a very author-y filmmaker and all -- but its a bit more general and biographical.Besides what Bullitt68 said I would also heartily recommendIt's basically a book about how the Hollywood blockbuster of the 70's changed cinema. How we moved from the more character-driven and star-driven movies of the pre-70/80s to the more spectable-driven movies of today.I also stan