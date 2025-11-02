Books About Sports

Sir Elzio Dennick

Sir Elzio Dennick

i over do all my interests, way too much music. way too many books.

I;m starting to realize I won't live long enought to read all those books in wiaiting.

Big into Sword & Sorcery/Heroic Fantasy/Cosmic Doom, yep, have it all that is important

Love the great western authors, Louis L'Amour, Zane Grey, Max Brand and Luke Short, have most their stuff.

Like Lee Childs Jack Reacher stories, have all of them with the next out later this month. Also like James Lee Burke and his detective Dave Robicheaux, have been movies about both characters,

When it comes to sports, have books about...

Tito Ortiz
Randy Courture
Jim Thorpe
Jim Brown
Bo Jackson
Fred Blassie
Marcus Dupree
Muhammad Ali
The Shiek

A great book on boxing, " The Boxing Register" a must have for anyone into boxing,



Speaking of boxing, "A Flame of Pure Fire" is a fantastic book about Jack Dempsey and his era.

Book about the origins of the NWA (rasslin')

The Heels......rasslin' villians

SI,,,,,The College Football Book

A bunch of fiction like......

North Dallas 40
The Contender
Slick
End Zone

So what sports books have you read?

Do have a ton of books about....

The Middle East
Being black in America
Music

Tons of rasslin' and Blues magazines.
 
I thought this thread was gonna be about something completely different LoL
 
Pittie Petey said:
I thought this thread was gonna be about something completely different LoL
I can see why, that never crossed my mind.

I used to play the ATS thing with a friend of a friend who had a friend, haha~~~~ Your basic 110 to win 100, and I did pretty good but the homework that takes to be successful, simply too much.

People think they can win with gut feelings, that will not work, you MUST know a lot of trends and shit,

The cat I was dealing with got popped so there went that,

Teams play a different roles in a season

Home fav
Home dog
Road fav
Road dog

How do teams fare in that role ATS?

Now who will take the time to find that info?
 
