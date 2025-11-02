Books About Sports

Sir Elzio Dennick
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 1, 2023
- Messages
- 2,897
- Reaction score
- 2,120
i over do all my interests, way too much music. way too many books.
I;m starting to realize I won't live long enought to read all those books in wiaiting.
Big into Sword & Sorcery/Heroic Fantasy/Cosmic Doom, yep, have it all that is important
Love the great western authors, Louis L'Amour, Zane Grey, Max Brand and Luke Short, have most their stuff.
Like Lee Childs Jack Reacher stories, have all of them with the next out later this month. Also like James Lee Burke and his detective Dave Robicheaux, have been movies about both characters,
When it comes to sports, have books about...
Tito Ortiz
Randy Courture
Jim Thorpe
Jim Brown
Bo Jackson
Fred Blassie
Marcus Dupree
Muhammad Ali
The Shiek
A great book on boxing, " The Boxing Register" a must have for anyone into boxing,
Speaking of boxing, "A Flame of Pure Fire" is a fantastic book about Jack Dempsey and his era.
Book about the origins of the NWA (rasslin')
The Heels......rasslin' villians
SI,,,,,The College Football Book
A bunch of fiction like......
North Dallas 40
The Contender
Slick
End Zone
So what sports books have you read?
Do have a ton of books about....
The Middle East
Being black in America
Music
Tons of rasslin' and Blues magazines.
I;m starting to realize I won't live long enought to read all those books in wiaiting.
Big into Sword & Sorcery/Heroic Fantasy/Cosmic Doom, yep, have it all that is important
Love the great western authors, Louis L'Amour, Zane Grey, Max Brand and Luke Short, have most their stuff.
Like Lee Childs Jack Reacher stories, have all of them with the next out later this month. Also like James Lee Burke and his detective Dave Robicheaux, have been movies about both characters,
When it comes to sports, have books about...
Tito Ortiz
Randy Courture
Jim Thorpe
Jim Brown
Bo Jackson
Fred Blassie
Marcus Dupree
Muhammad Ali
The Shiek
A great book on boxing, " The Boxing Register" a must have for anyone into boxing,
Speaking of boxing, "A Flame of Pure Fire" is a fantastic book about Jack Dempsey and his era.
Book about the origins of the NWA (rasslin')
The Heels......rasslin' villians
SI,,,,,The College Football Book
A bunch of fiction like......
North Dallas 40
The Contender
Slick
End Zone
So what sports books have you read?
Do have a ton of books about....
The Middle East
Being black in America
Music
Tons of rasslin' and Blues magazines.
Last edited: