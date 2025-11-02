Books About Sports

i over do all my interests, way too much music. way too many books.I;m starting to realize I won't live long enought to read all those books in wiaiting.Big into Sword & Sorcery/Heroic Fantasy/Cosmic Doom, yep, have it all that is importantLove the great western authors, Louis L'Amour, Zane Grey, Max Brand and Luke Short, have most their stuff.Like Lee Childs Jack Reacher stories, have all of them with the next out later this month. Also like James Lee Burke and his detective Dave Robicheaux, have been movies about both characters,When it comes to sports, have books about...Tito OrtizRandy CourtureJim ThorpeJim BrownBo JacksonFred BlassieMarcus DupreeMuhammad AliThe ShiekA great book on boxing, " The Boxing Register" a must have for anyone into boxing,Speaking of boxing, "A Flame of Pure Fire" is a fantastic book about Jack Dempsey and his era.Book about the origins of the NWA (rasslin')The Heels......rasslin' villiansSI,,,,,The College Football BookA bunch of fiction like......North Dallas 40The ContenderSlickEnd ZoneSo what sports books have you read?Do have a ton of books about....The Middle EastBeing black in AmericaMusicTons of rasslin' and Blues magazines.