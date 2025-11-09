Booking (most of)The First Half of UFC 2026

UFC 324, Los Angeles (JAN 17th):

Ilia Topuria vs Paddy Pimblett

Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes

Sean O'Malley vs Deiveson Figueiredo

Colby Covington vs Gilbert Burns

Paulo Costa vs Jared Cannonier



Derrick Lewis vs Ryan Spann

Jean Silva vs Steve Garcia

Raul Rosas Jr vs Kyler Phillips

Alexa Grasso vs Miranda Maverick



FN Apex, JAN 24th:

Arnold Allen vs Patricio Pitbull

Charles Jourdain vs Marcus McGhee



FN Apex, JAN 31st:

Yan Xiaonon vs Amanda Lemos

Renato Moicano vs Rafael Fiziev



UFC 325, Saudi Arabia (FEB 7th):

Tom Aspinall vs Cyril Gane II

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nassourdine Imavov

Israel Adesanya vs Caio Barralho

Juliana Pena vs Norma Dumont

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Song Yadong



Shara Magomedov vs Kelvin Gastelum

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Neil Magny

Farid Basharat vs Rob Font

Said Nurmagomedov vs Aoriqileng



UFC 326, Sydney (FEB 14th):

Alexander Volkanovski vs Movsar Evloev

Diego Lopes vs Lerone Murphy (5 RDs)

Robert Whittaker vs Michael Page

Rose Namajunas vs Casey O'Neill

Quillan Salikilld vs Mauricio Ruffy



Manel Kape vs Kai Kara-France

Jack Jenkins vs Do Ho Choi

Steve Erceg vs Tim Elliot

Tai Tuivasa vs Mohammed Usman



UFC Apex FEB 28th:

Aljamain Sterling vs Youssef Zalal

Marvin Tybura vs Vitor Petrino



UFC 327, Las Vegas, (MAR 7th):

Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira II

Dricus Du Plesis vs Brendan Allen

Sean Strickland vs Fluffy Hernandez

Tabitha Ricci vs Amanda Lemos

Bryce Mitchell vs Vinicious Oliveira



Stephen Thompson vs Neil Magny

Joel Alvarez vs Daniel Rodriguez



UFC FN, Random City (MAR 14th):

Sergei Pavlovich vs Jailton Almeida

Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige II

Fares Ziam vs Ignacio Bahamondes



UFC FN, Random City (MAR 21st):

Alexander Volkov vs Waldo Acosta

Johnny Walker vs Nikita Krylov II

Losene Keita vs Esteban Ribovics



UFC Apex APR 4th:

Joaquin Buckley vs Gabriel Bonfim

Mario Bautista vs David Martinez



UFC 328, Miami (APR 11th):

Jiri Prochazka vs Carlos Ulberg (Vacant Title)

McKenzie Dern vs Tatiana Suarez

Magomed Ankalaev vs Azamat Murzakanov

Reinier de Ridder vs Roman Dolidze

Joe Pyfer vs Ikram Aliskerov



Mateusz Gamrot vs Brian Ortega

Nazim Sadykhov vs Chris Padilla

Michael Johnson vs Alexander Hernandez

Mason Jones vs Rafa Garcia



UFC 329, Toronto/Montreal (May 9th):

Merab vs TBD

Shevy/Zhang Winner vs Natalia Silva

Cory Sandhagen vs Aiemann Zahabi

Geoff Neal vs Mike Malott

Manon Fiorot vs Blanchfield/Cortez winner



Brandon Royval vs Amir Albazi

Drew Dober vs Kyle Nelson



UFC 330, Washington DC (June 14th):

Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira (GOAT Belt)

Islam Makhachev vs Sean Brady*



*Only if BOTH win at MSG



MSG & Qatar cards will also produce a lot of options for April & May leading up to the Whitehouse card. And with PPV no longer being a thing I decided to make Saudi and Sydney each a numbered event, with Sydney getting the short-end of the stock of course.