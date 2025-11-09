Booking (most of)The First Half of UFC 2026

JoeRowe
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2017
- Messages
- 9,870
- Reaction score
- 18,000
UFC 324, Los Angeles (JAN 17th):
Ilia Topuria vs Paddy Pimblett
Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes
Sean O'Malley vs Deiveson Figueiredo
Colby Covington vs Gilbert Burns
Paulo Costa vs Jared Cannonier
Derrick Lewis vs Ryan Spann
Jean Silva vs Steve Garcia
Raul Rosas Jr vs Kyler Phillips
Alexa Grasso vs Miranda Maverick
FN Apex, JAN 24th:
Arnold Allen vs Patricio Pitbull
Charles Jourdain vs Marcus McGhee
FN Apex, JAN 31st:
Yan Xiaonon vs Amanda Lemos
Renato Moicano vs Rafael Fiziev
UFC 325, Saudi Arabia (FEB 7th):
Tom Aspinall vs Cyril Gane II
Khamzat Chimaev vs Nassourdine Imavov
Israel Adesanya vs Caio Barralho
Juliana Pena vs Norma Dumont
Umar Nurmagomedov vs Song Yadong
Shara Magomedov vs Kelvin Gastelum
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Neil Magny
Farid Basharat vs Rob Font
Said Nurmagomedov vs Aoriqileng
UFC 326, Sydney (FEB 14th):
Alexander Volkanovski vs Movsar Evloev
Diego Lopes vs Lerone Murphy (5 RDs)
Robert Whittaker vs Michael Page
Rose Namajunas vs Casey O'Neill
Quillan Salikilld vs Mauricio Ruffy
Manel Kape vs Kai Kara-France
Jack Jenkins vs Do Ho Choi
Steve Erceg vs Tim Elliot
Tai Tuivasa vs Mohammed Usman
UFC Apex FEB 28th:
Aljamain Sterling vs Youssef Zalal
Marvin Tybura vs Vitor Petrino
UFC 327, Las Vegas, (MAR 7th):
Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira II
Dricus Du Plesis vs Brendan Allen
Sean Strickland vs Fluffy Hernandez
Tabitha Ricci vs Amanda Lemos
Bryce Mitchell vs Vinicious Oliveira
Stephen Thompson vs Neil Magny
Joel Alvarez vs Daniel Rodriguez
UFC FN, Random City (MAR 14th):
Sergei Pavlovich vs Jailton Almeida
Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige II
Fares Ziam vs Ignacio Bahamondes
UFC FN, Random City (MAR 21st):
Alexander Volkov vs Waldo Acosta
Johnny Walker vs Nikita Krylov II
Losene Keita vs Esteban Ribovics
UFC Apex APR 4th:
Joaquin Buckley vs Gabriel Bonfim
Mario Bautista vs David Martinez
UFC 328, Miami (APR 11th):
Jiri Prochazka vs Carlos Ulberg (Vacant Title)
McKenzie Dern vs Tatiana Suarez
Magomed Ankalaev vs Azamat Murzakanov
Reinier de Ridder vs Roman Dolidze
Joe Pyfer vs Ikram Aliskerov
Mateusz Gamrot vs Brian Ortega
Nazim Sadykhov vs Chris Padilla
Michael Johnson vs Alexander Hernandez
Mason Jones vs Rafa Garcia
UFC 329, Toronto/Montreal (May 9th):
Merab vs TBD
Shevy/Zhang Winner vs Natalia Silva
Cory Sandhagen vs Aiemann Zahabi
Geoff Neal vs Mike Malott
Manon Fiorot vs Blanchfield/Cortez winner
Brandon Royval vs Amir Albazi
Drew Dober vs Kyle Nelson
UFC 330, Washington DC (June 14th):
Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira (GOAT Belt)
Islam Makhachev vs Sean Brady*
*Only if BOTH win at MSG
MSG & Qatar cards will also produce a lot of options for April & May leading up to the Whitehouse card. And with PPV no longer being a thing I decided to make Saudi and Sydney each a numbered event, with Sydney getting the short-end of the stock of course.
Ilia Topuria vs Paddy Pimblett
Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes
Sean O'Malley vs Deiveson Figueiredo
Colby Covington vs Gilbert Burns
Paulo Costa vs Jared Cannonier
Derrick Lewis vs Ryan Spann
Jean Silva vs Steve Garcia
Raul Rosas Jr vs Kyler Phillips
Alexa Grasso vs Miranda Maverick
FN Apex, JAN 24th:
Arnold Allen vs Patricio Pitbull
Charles Jourdain vs Marcus McGhee
FN Apex, JAN 31st:
Yan Xiaonon vs Amanda Lemos
Renato Moicano vs Rafael Fiziev
UFC 325, Saudi Arabia (FEB 7th):
Tom Aspinall vs Cyril Gane II
Khamzat Chimaev vs Nassourdine Imavov
Israel Adesanya vs Caio Barralho
Juliana Pena vs Norma Dumont
Umar Nurmagomedov vs Song Yadong
Shara Magomedov vs Kelvin Gastelum
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Neil Magny
Farid Basharat vs Rob Font
Said Nurmagomedov vs Aoriqileng
UFC 326, Sydney (FEB 14th):
Alexander Volkanovski vs Movsar Evloev
Diego Lopes vs Lerone Murphy (5 RDs)
Robert Whittaker vs Michael Page
Rose Namajunas vs Casey O'Neill
Quillan Salikilld vs Mauricio Ruffy
Manel Kape vs Kai Kara-France
Jack Jenkins vs Do Ho Choi
Steve Erceg vs Tim Elliot
Tai Tuivasa vs Mohammed Usman
UFC Apex FEB 28th:
Aljamain Sterling vs Youssef Zalal
Marvin Tybura vs Vitor Petrino
UFC 327, Las Vegas, (MAR 7th):
Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira II
Dricus Du Plesis vs Brendan Allen
Sean Strickland vs Fluffy Hernandez
Tabitha Ricci vs Amanda Lemos
Bryce Mitchell vs Vinicious Oliveira
Stephen Thompson vs Neil Magny
Joel Alvarez vs Daniel Rodriguez
UFC FN, Random City (MAR 14th):
Sergei Pavlovich vs Jailton Almeida
Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige II
Fares Ziam vs Ignacio Bahamondes
UFC FN, Random City (MAR 21st):
Alexander Volkov vs Waldo Acosta
Johnny Walker vs Nikita Krylov II
Losene Keita vs Esteban Ribovics
UFC Apex APR 4th:
Joaquin Buckley vs Gabriel Bonfim
Mario Bautista vs David Martinez
UFC 328, Miami (APR 11th):
Jiri Prochazka vs Carlos Ulberg (Vacant Title)
McKenzie Dern vs Tatiana Suarez
Magomed Ankalaev vs Azamat Murzakanov
Reinier de Ridder vs Roman Dolidze
Joe Pyfer vs Ikram Aliskerov
Mateusz Gamrot vs Brian Ortega
Nazim Sadykhov vs Chris Padilla
Michael Johnson vs Alexander Hernandez
Mason Jones vs Rafa Garcia
UFC 329, Toronto/Montreal (May 9th):
Merab vs TBD
Shevy/Zhang Winner vs Natalia Silva
Cory Sandhagen vs Aiemann Zahabi
Geoff Neal vs Mike Malott
Manon Fiorot vs Blanchfield/Cortez winner
Brandon Royval vs Amir Albazi
Drew Dober vs Kyle Nelson
UFC 330, Washington DC (June 14th):
Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira (GOAT Belt)
Islam Makhachev vs Sean Brady*
*Only if BOTH win at MSG
MSG & Qatar cards will also produce a lot of options for April & May leading up to the Whitehouse card. And with PPV no longer being a thing I decided to make Saudi and Sydney each a numbered event, with Sydney getting the short-end of the stock of course.