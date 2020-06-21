Book

I want to buy a book. I am thinking about to buy a western or biker gang book.

What are some good western books? And what are some good biker gang books? I do not care if it is fiction or non-fiction.

In western you have a group of men with guns on horses. And in biker gangs you have group of men with guns on bikes. I like the similarity.
 
I read this back in the day. It was pretty good.

hells.jpg
 
Undaunted Courage: Meriwether Lewis, Thomas Jefferson, and the Opening of the American West by Stephen Ambrose. It follows Lewis and Clark on their journey across America. It's not a typical history book, it reads more like an adventure book.
9780684826974-l.jpg



 
the protagonist of Cobra by Severo Sarduy joins a sect of Tibetan lamas w/ a leather daddy biker gang in the second half of the novel.

2880491.jpg
 
Lonesome Dove is the greatest Western novel and one of the greatest novels ever imo. Blood Meridian, as someone else mentioned, is good for what it is. It's one of those works that people either love or hate it seems. Not nearly as good as Lonesome Dove.
 
$uperman said:
Others have said it here, Blood Meridian is fucking good. The audiobook of it is real good.
 
