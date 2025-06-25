Book These Title Fights

JoeRowe
Tom vs Gane
Ankalaev vs Pereira II
JDM vs Islam
Volk vs Evloev/Pico winner
Merab vs Sandhagen
Nunes vs Kayla
Shevchenko vs Zhang
Jandiroba vs Dern (Interim/Vacant)
UFC 320, OCT 4th in Vegas:
UFC 321, OCT 25th in Abu-Dhabi:
UFC 322, NOV 15th in NYC:
UFC 323, DEC 13th in Vegas:
How do you see these title fights being booked for the remainder of 2025?
*The LW champ vs Paddy seems plausible for UFC 324 in January, 7 months post-UFC317.
