Book These Title Fights

JoeRowe

JoeRowe

Tom vs Gane
Ankalaev vs Pereira II
JDM vs Islam
Volk vs Evloev/Pico winner
Merab vs Sandhagen
Nunes vs Kayla
Shevchenko vs Zhang
Jandiroba vs Dern (Interim/Vacant)

UFC 320, OCT 4th in Vegas:

UFC 321, OCT 25th in Abu-Dhabi:

UFC 322, NOV 15th in NYC:

UFC 323, DEC 13th in Vegas:

How do you see these title fights being booked for the remainder of 2025?

*The LW champ vs Paddy seems plausible for UFC 324 in January, 7 months post-UFC317.
 
those would all be awesome fights... but everyone knows we aren't even getting half
 
I’d rather see the two women champs defend against their top contenders, but that’s me <Fedor23>
 
it does feel like i'm waiting longer for fights we know are gonna happen to be confirmed lately. Who knows. maybe i've just become less patient. I'm not gonna do the math. :p
 
Tom vs Gane Vegas in October with Mareb vs. Cory co main

JDM vs. Islam in Abu dhabi

Ank vs. Alex 2 in MSG with Shevchenko vs. Zhang Co main

Harrison vs. Nunes in December

fights subject to change
 
ultra321 said:
those would all be awesome fights... but everyone knows we aren't even getting half
Why not? None of these involve Jones or Conor so they seem highly likely. Chances are injury ruins one of them though
 
ChrisBenoit said:
Tom vs Gane Vegas in October with Mareb vs. Cory co main

JDM vs. Islam in Abu dhabi

Ank vs. Alex 2 in MSG with Shevchenko vs. Zhang Co main

Harrison vs. Nunes in December

fights subject to change
This seems about right, except I could see Ank in Abu-Dhabi & JDM in NYC, simply because JDM & Ank are the champs and have all the leverage. Also JDM fought pretty recently so he may want the extra 3 weeks off.

If nothing else both JDM & Ank could leverage some extra money out of the UFC to fight in front of crowds that will be rooting against them.

I think Volk ends up on the DEC card too. He loves being active and should well healed by then.
 
JoeRowe said:
This seems about right, except I could see Ank in Abu-Dhabi & JDM in NYC, simply because JDM & Ank are the champs and have all the leverage. Also JDM fought pretty recently so he may want the extra 3 weeks off.

If nothing else both JDM & Ank could leverage some extra money out of the UFC to fight in front of crowds that will be rooting against them.

I think Volk ends up on the DEC card too. He loves being active and should well healed by then.
I saw an Islam interview today and he was saying he wanted to fight in the MSG, that he thought Jon would fight there but he retired. So that could make this scenario more probable as I think JDM would prefer the garden as Abu Dhabi too lol.
So we would get Alex x Ank in Abu Dhabi
 
Skarsgard said:
Tom vs Almeida. Gane has had enough gifted title shots.
It's bizarre how people are so comfortable with Gane getting a 3rd shot.

The man already got a second title shot coming off a 1-fight win streak over Tai fucking Tuivasa and now everyone wants to give him a 3rd title shot coming off what should have been a loss?
 
TheMoa said:
I saw an Islam interview today and he was saying he wanted to fight in the MSG, that he thought Jon would fight there but he retired. So that could make this scenario more probable as I think JDM would prefer the garden as Abu Dhabi too lol.
So we would get Alex x Ank in Abu Dhabi
But I was told Islam only wants to fight in Abu Dhabi if he can choose.
 
