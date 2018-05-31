  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Book Series Recommendations

Looking for recommendations for decent book series. Preferably fiction, but other than that just let me know something you think is good. The more books the better.

I recently read the Tim Dorsey Serge A. Storms series and enjoyed that quite a bit. It is 21 books long so far and I would love to find something similarly long that doesn't suck.
 
Foundation series by Asimov

Silo series by Hugh Howey

Name of the Wind series by Patrick Rothfuss(warning not finished)
 
The "Red Rising" series is supposed to be pretty good if you're in to dystopian sci fi's. haven't had a chance to get around to reading it yet though, but I hear great things.
 
Recently finished up The First Law trilogy. Great fantasy trilogy.
 
The "Red Rising" series is supposed to be pretty good if you're in to dystopian sci fi's. haven't had a chance to get around to reading it yet though, but I hear great things.
A Sherbro on here made a post about it awhile back. Caught my interest and I loved the series.
 
The Rabbit series by John Updike.
The Dune series by Frank Herbert. First book is awesome and I only read the next 3 in the series, I think there is 7 books.
Horatio Hornblower series by C. S. Forester - all these books are great fun.
 
Thanks for the recommendations so far, definitely some stuff I haven't read yet.
 
Witcher series, starting with the last wish

Scullduggery Pleasant, got the audiobooks for my kid, but I enjoyed the hell out of this series.

Heard good things about the Legend of Drizzt Do ‘Urden books, haven’t read them myself but I plan to start soon.
 
Odd Thomas series by Dean Koontz
John Corey Series by Nelson Demille
Pendergast Series by Lincoln and Child

Question for Sherbros:
Are Lee Child books any good?
 
The L.A. Quartet by James Ellroy

The Aubrey /Maturin books by Patrick O'Brian.

The Book of the New Sun by Gene Wolfe
 
The Elegant Universe, The Fabric of the Cosmos, & The Hidden Reality by Brian Greene.
 
Heard good things about the Legend of Drizzt Do ‘Urden books, haven’t read them myself but I plan to start soon.
Also very good reading. Start at the first and keep rolling.

The Horus Heresy series (Warhamner 40k) is good once you get the basic lore figured out.
 
Were you the dude I told about it?

I'd add
The Gam3
Zombie Fallout
Mazalan
Caverns & Creatures
Possibly. I picked them up from recommendations in the Scifi/Fantasy thread. They always show up in good reads, but I didn't bother to pick them up until a few sherdoggers brought them up.

Will check out your other recommendations though. About 1/3 of the way through Elantris by Brandon Sanderson. Thought I would get through this before I tackled his some of his other stuff. Mostly looking forward to the Mistborn stuff and the Stormlight Archives.
 
Another great series is the Joe Ledger novels. Current day black ops end of the world type stuff. I think currently there are like 8 books in the Joe Ledger arcs. Jonathan Maberry can write some scary fringe science stuff, where it really makes you nervous that the stuff he writes about is right on the edge of what's currently possible. He's also done a ton of martial arts over the years, and his battle sequences are the best I've ever read.

The author has a few other series that take place in the same universe. The Joe Ledger novels are meant to be current day, then the series are the Dead of Night books take place 15 years later that revolve around a zombie outbreak that gets out, and the last series called Rot and Ruin takes place 15 years after that are about life after the zombie apocolypse.

Joe Ledger is obviously the main character in his books, but shows up in both the Dead of Night and Rot and Ruin series, along with other characters. The Joe Ledger books and Dead of Night are meant really great, but the Rot and Ruin were written as YA novels so they are a little lighter with a 15 year old kid as the main character. I enjoyed them enough, but I think some of that is the shared universe stuff. I don't know if I would have appriciated them if they were stand alone. There is another book sereis in the same universe called Ghost Road Blues, but doesn't tie into the other series, just in the same universe.
 
The Dewth Gate Cycle is always a good read.

Although if you want to start a series and NEVER stop, Forgotten Realms. Something like 40+ books so far, with more coming out every year.
 
