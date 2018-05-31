Book Series Recommendations

Another great series is the Joe Ledger novels. Current day black ops end of the world type stuff. I think currently there are like 8 books in the Joe Ledger arcs. Jonathan Maberry can write some scary fringe science stuff, where it really makes you nervous that the stuff he writes about is right on the edge of what's currently possible. He's also done a ton of martial arts over the years, and his battle sequences are the best I've ever read.



The author has a few other series that take place in the same universe. The Joe Ledger novels are meant to be current day, then the series are the Dead of Night books take place 15 years later that revolve around a zombie outbreak that gets out, and the last series called Rot and Ruin takes place 15 years after that are about life after the zombie apocolypse.



Joe Ledger is obviously the main character in his books, but shows up in both the Dead of Night and Rot and Ruin series, along with other characters. The Joe Ledger books and Dead of Night are meant really great, but the Rot and Ruin were written as YA novels so they are a little lighter with a 15 year old kid as the main character. I enjoyed them enough, but I think some of that is the shared universe stuff. I don't know if I would have appriciated them if they were stand alone. There is another book sereis in the same universe called Ghost Road Blues, but doesn't tie into the other series, just in the same universe.