It's a small town of about two fiddy, they voted to dissolve their government. The mayor said an influx of new residents from other states started the petition to avoid paying city taxes.
Assets will be transferred to the county, the county says they'll cover the roads but not street lights.
Good move or nah? I don't know the details.
