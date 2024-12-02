Elections Bonnieville, Kentucky dissolves its township

It's a small town of about two fiddy, they voted to dissolve their government. The mayor said an influx of new residents from other states started the petition to avoid paying city taxes.

Assets will be transferred to the county, the county says they'll cover the roads but not street lights.

Good move or nah? I don't know the details.

 
I've lived in plenty of them, and this reeks of small town grudges. There's no fuckin way a huge influx of people from other states are moving into a town of 250 people in Kentucky and are pissed about taxes. I bet there's some juicy, more local reporting on the reasons for this.
 
Good move or nah? I don't know the details.
Supposing the town's residents were paying taxes with little in return while having to pay the city's representatives salaries, sounds like a great idea.

Based off the local news clip it doesn't seem like they have a police department, and it says alot their biggest thing they noted would be no funding for a local 4th of July celebration.
 
