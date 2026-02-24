Bonnie Blue Pregnant After Gang Bang with 400 Men!

Bonnie Blue Pregnant After Banging 400 Guys

“Somebody might need to retake sex ed! Adult content creator Bonnie Bluesays she's pregnant after having unprotected sex with about 400 men... and she seems genuinely caught off guard.

Watch the video ... after being sick and experiencing intense migraines, Bonnie -- whose real name is Tia Billinger -- takes a pregnancy test, which ends up being positive.

Bonnie said, "Guys, I am definitely pregnant ... like, fully pregnant. So, I'm going to have to ChatGPT what to do next, because I'm actually not quite sure. I don't know..."

Later, Bonnie went to a technician for an ultrasound, which confirmed the pregnancy.

She asked, "Oh, is that a baby? That's actually crazy."

It's actually not that crazy, Bonnie! Some might even say it may have been expected!

But, in Bonnie's defense, prior to her record-setting romping, she struggled for years with fertility issues.

In 2025, she told Us Weekly she wished she could get pregnant “However, I’m not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally.”
1771956295980.jpeg

Imagine being on Maury and hearing “You are NOT the father” for the 399th time. At that point, you’ve got to wonder, who’s the unlucky bastard that actually is?
 
And that unlucky winner will be stuck with child support payments. I'm sure there's going to be a DNA test to determine who's the unlucky father.

Also not to mention will the baby be a viable healthy one or one that's going to be special needs (more $$$ flying out of wallet!).
 
Is that pic of her face post gangbang, pre-shower?
Anyways this is hillarious, can courts order paternity tests on 400 men? LMAO.

Oh and in b4 vocally fried cucks come in and start calling people insecure.
 
Netflix should make that a live event with Maury,

still better than a Jake Paul fight...
 
400 guys be thinking:

source.gif
 
Degenerate. All of them. If you're searching how to be involved in, and then turn up to a 400 man gang bang, youre a fucking Degenerate.

Imagine claiming to be straight after willingly entering a room where 399 other men all have their dicks out.
 
