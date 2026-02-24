Bonnie Blue Pregnant After Gang Bang with 400 Men!

Sakuraba is #1
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- May 23, 2007
- Messages
- 1,160
- Reaction score
- 1,382
Bonnie Blue Pregnant After Banging 400 Guys
“Somebody might need to retake sex ed! Adult content creator Bonnie Bluesays she's pregnant after having unprotected sex with about 400 men... and she seems genuinely caught off guard.
Watch the video ... after being sick and experiencing intense migraines, Bonnie -- whose real name is Tia Billinger -- takes a pregnancy test, which ends up being positive.
Bonnie said, "Guys, I am definitely pregnant ... like, fully pregnant. So, I'm going to have to ChatGPT what to do next, because I'm actually not quite sure. I don't know..."
Later, Bonnie went to a technician for an ultrasound, which confirmed the pregnancy.
She asked, "Oh, is that a baby? That's actually crazy."
It's actually not that crazy, Bonnie! Some might even say it may have been expected!
But, in Bonnie's defense, prior to her record-setting romping, she struggled for years with fertility issues.
In 2025, she told Us Weekly she wished she could get pregnant “However, I’m not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally.”
Imagine being on Maury and hearing “You are NOT the father” for the 399th time. At that point, you’ve got to wonder, who’s the unlucky bastard that actually is?
“Somebody might need to retake sex ed! Adult content creator Bonnie Bluesays she's pregnant after having unprotected sex with about 400 men... and she seems genuinely caught off guard.
Watch the video ... after being sick and experiencing intense migraines, Bonnie -- whose real name is Tia Billinger -- takes a pregnancy test, which ends up being positive.
Bonnie said, "Guys, I am definitely pregnant ... like, fully pregnant. So, I'm going to have to ChatGPT what to do next, because I'm actually not quite sure. I don't know..."
Later, Bonnie went to a technician for an ultrasound, which confirmed the pregnancy.
She asked, "Oh, is that a baby? That's actually crazy."
It's actually not that crazy, Bonnie! Some might even say it may have been expected!
But, in Bonnie's defense, prior to her record-setting romping, she struggled for years with fertility issues.
In 2025, she told Us Weekly she wished she could get pregnant “However, I’m not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally.”
Imagine being on Maury and hearing “You are NOT the father” for the 399th time. At that point, you’ve got to wonder, who’s the unlucky bastard that actually is?