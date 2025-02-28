Boneless Wings are heresy

Lycandroid
I admit it, I ate 9 cans of ravioli
@purple
- Joined
- Feb 20, 2024
- Messages
- 2,280
- Reaction score
- 4,054
Anyone who orders boneless wings needs severe punishment. Whoever came up with the idea of calling chicken nuggets "boneless wings" is a sick sick person. Imagine calling hamburger "boneless ribs"
Wing nights are a sacred tradition, don't fuck it up by ordering boneless wings. By the way if you are too afraid to eat normal wings in front of a girl because it might be messy, your night is going to be boneless entirely.
Wing nights are a sacred tradition, don't fuck it up by ordering boneless wings. By the way if you are too afraid to eat normal wings in front of a girl because it might be messy, your night is going to be boneless entirely.