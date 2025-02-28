  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Boneless Wings are heresy

Lycandroid

Lycandroid

I admit it, I ate 9 cans of ravioli
@purple
Joined
Feb 20, 2024
Messages
2,280
Reaction score
4,054
Anyone who orders boneless wings needs severe punishment. Whoever came up with the idea of calling chicken nuggets "boneless wings" is a sick sick person. Imagine calling hamburger "boneless ribs"

Wing nights are a sacred tradition, don't fuck it up by ordering boneless wings. By the way if you are too afraid to eat normal wings in front of a girl because it might be messy, your night is going to be boneless entirely.
 
Heterosexual Women are not attracted to bilogical males who have no backbones.
 
syct23 said:
What about bone spurs?
Click to expand...
Bone spurs indicate Hard work. So i would say Heterosexual women are attracted to hard working Biological males who have bone spurs.

Btw, i have bone spurs, from doing roofing and siding since i was 12 years old. I also have bulged discs and obvious degenerate disc disease.
 
Wings cost too much now for me to do manual labour eating around the bone. It is what it is.

If I pay modern wing prices, I ain’t eating around shit. I know they’re just nuggets but I don’t care
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Wings cost too much now for me to do manual labour eating around the bone. It is what it is.

If I pay modern wing prices, I ain’t eating around shit. I know they’re just nuggets but I don’t care
Click to expand...
Username checks out
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Wings cost too much now for me to do manual labour eating around the bone. It is what it is.

If I pay modern wing prices, I ain’t eating around shit. I know they’re just nuggets but I don’t care
Click to expand...
You have to look for deals. I buy wings when they are on sale for $1.98/lb, and also at RD when they are 0.94 cents/lb for miscut party wings.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,288
Messages
56,954,774
Members
175,478
Latest member
jake123

Share this page

Back
Top