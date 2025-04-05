Opinion Bombing the bad guys

Is this the one where they destroyed an entire water source, and now thousands of people don't have water?
 
I mean, I'd try to hold my cards close if I'm at war with someone, especially after a major incident like Signal. But sure, let's go on Truth Social, Twitter, whatever the fuck and post about it.
 
If Israel ask him to bomb the fucking pinguin island he tariffed, he will. Not only him but every president over there would do it.

Edit: But yes, glorying about it on social media.. only this piece of shit.
 
Yeah, he should have given each a solemn tribute and included a link so people can support their family’s gofundme accounts. This is unacceptable and I’m going to piss and shit about it.
 
sanguinius said:
Yeah, he should have given each a solemn tribute and included a link so people can support their family’s gofundme accounts. This is unacceptable and I’m going to piss and shit about it.
He should build a mural for them in Washington
 
There's doing it and staying quiet until the next one, and then there's bragging about it on social media, while everyone hides in public settings and prevents it from happening again.

Strategy isn't your strong suit.
 
So we're upset that (a) the Houthis were destroyed and/or (b) Trump shared their destruction?

Trump gives no shits and this type of video sends a message to other would be terrorist fucks. I think that's the point of it.
 
