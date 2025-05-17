Crime Bomb explodes near California reproductive health clinic, killing one, mayor says

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@red
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
9,980
Reaction score
12,609
May 17 (Reuters) - A bomb exploded near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California, resulting in the death of one person, Mayor Ron DeHarte told Reuters on Saturday.

ABC News, citing law enforcement sources and the facility, said at least five people were injured in the explosion.

The Palm Springs City government said in a Facebook post that an explosion occurred before 11 a.m. PDT (1800 GMT).
"It has been identified as a bomb that was either in or near the car," DeHarte said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Los Angeles said in a social media post that it was investigating the explosion with bomb technicians deployed to the scene.

Palm Springs is about 100 miles (161 km) east of Los Angeles.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the explosion, his office said.
The Associated Press reported that the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic was damaged, but that the staff was safe. The AP attributed the information to Dr. Maher Abdallah.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/bo...health-facility-killing-one-mayor-2025-05-17/
 
I hope they catch the asshole and get a nice cell in Folsom or Cochran for them.
 
I hope they catch whoever did this and hang then in the park and throw a picnic to celebrate.

Shit its California so the best the victims can hope for is life and even that's not even for sure.
 
oldshadow said:
I hope they catch whoever did this and hang then in the park and throw a picnic to celebrate.
Click to expand...

Wouldn't that stop any future similar bullshit. A person has to be a special kind of fucked in the head to do something like that.
 
oldshadow said:
This should be a regular thing with murders like this.

Food trucks and drinks and a hanging.
Click to expand...

The Food Truck industry would be booming.

Let's hope there were plenty of cameras and they can ID this trash.
 
oldshadow said:
I hope they catch whoever did this and hang then in the park and throw a picnic to celebrate.

Shit its California so the best the victims can hope for is life and even that's not even for sure.
Click to expand...
Sounds like the person who did it is the one who's dead and they're waiting to confirm that's the case.

ABC7 in Los Angeles, citing an unnamed law enforcement source, reported that five people were injured in the explosion and the person who died was a suspect in the blast.
 
Damn haven't had an abortion bombing in a while. That and attempts on president's are a throw back to the 80s
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,915
Messages
57,311,049
Members
175,634
Latest member
DiceColdDiva

Share this page

Back
Top