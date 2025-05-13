BoMac Vs Derrick James

Michael_Healer
Hey,
I’m intrigued in hearing what everyone else thinks….out of these two who is the better coach out of these two trainers.
Of course Bo took Crawford to a win over Spence Jr and James but I think that result would have been the same no matter who spence had in his corner.
I’m split 50/50 the only thing is I think that BoMacs only real claim to fame to Crawford whereas James has had more success with notable names
let’s have a debate…
