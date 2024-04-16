News Bojangles Famous Chicken Coming to the West

https://ktla.com/news/local-news/this-popular-southern-fast-food-chain-is-expanding-to-los-angeles/

JH2n4VAthm.jpg



Hell yeah! The best thing to come out of Charlotte, NC is coming to Cali! I know, I know, all we need is another shitty fried chicken fast food joint around here, but when Bojangles is done up right, it is fantastic! Their batter is delicious and love their Cajun fries. Their breakfasts are great too. Really looking forward to having a Bojangles here soon!
 
My friends in Ohio were excited about this, but their stores had a very limited menu. No bone-in chicken and only a couple of sides.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
My friends in Ohio were excited about this, but their stores had a very limited menu. No bone-in chicken and only a couple of sides.
How many stores were they launching in Ohio? They plan for 30 in LA and just outside the county (OC most likely) and food is serious business out here and the competition is fierce, especially for fried chicken.
 
Iron Mang said:
How many stores were they launching in Ohio? They plan for 30 in LA and just outside the county (OC most likely) and food is serious business out here and the competition is fierce, especially for fried chicken.
3-4 right now, potentially more to come?
 
Brother Numsi said:
I’m up in Oregon so this does nothing for me

Is Bojangles better than Popeyes?
They're competitors for sure. Batter is different with Bojangles and they have their own biscuit recipe. When I was living in the South and had access to both, I would favor Bojangles over Popeye's most of the time. Plus, they also do breakfast which Popeye's doesn't do.
 
Spounman said:
Looks good I'll try it. I haven't tried Raising Cane's yet but its next on my list

raisingcanes-1.jpg
Cane's is good, but mostly because of their sauce that they give with the chicken fingers. Without the sauce, the tenders taste like any other tender IMO. But Cane's is ridiculously expensive, so keep that in mind when you go. Like 5 Guys expensive. lol!
 
Iron Mang said:
Cane's is good, but mostly because of their sauce that they give with the chicken fingers. Without the sauce, the tenders taste like any other tender IMO. But Cane's is ridiculously expensive, so keep that in mind when you go. Like 5 Guys expensive. lol!
I've heard the bread is good
 
I went to high school in North Carolina many years ago. Haven't had Bojangles in many years. I remember the chicken was just ok, but their breakfast biscuits were the best of any fast food place. looking forward to seeing if that is still the case when they come to vegas
 
Iron Mang said:
Cane's is good, but mostly because of their sauce that they give with the chicken fingers. Without the sauce, the tenders taste like any other tender IMO. But Cane's is ridiculously expensive, so keep that in mind when you go. Like 5 Guys expensive. lol!
yea, i used to go there a couple times a month. but the price seemed to go up every single time and they finally priced me out. they have literally doubled over the past 5 years. used to be able to get a caniac combo for under $10. now it is about 20
 
