Iron Mang
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
May 14, 2010
- Messages
- 2,819
- Reaction score
- 4,080
https://ktla.com/news/local-news/this-popular-southern-fast-food-chain-is-expanding-to-los-angeles/
Hell yeah! The best thing to come out of Charlotte, NC is coming to Cali! I know, I know, all we need is another shitty fried chicken fast food joint around here, but when Bojangles is done up right, it is fantastic! Their batter is delicious and love their Cajun fries. Their breakfasts are great too. Really looking forward to having a Bojangles here soon!
