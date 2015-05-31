Boiler Room (2000)

I've seen this one mentioned a few times around here but I wanted to call a bit more attention to it. Who here has seen it and who loves it just as much as I do?



Personally, I have always thought Boiler Room is fucking great. It seems to be generally unknown outside of viewers from a certain generation or two, but I'd definitely call it a cult hit. The film's budget was small--only $8 million--but it is just PACKED with top up-and-coming talent of the new millennium. Just think about how many names this movie had: Giovanni Ribisi, Vin Diesel, Ben Affleck, Nia Long, Nicky Katt, Scott Caan, Jamie Kennedy and Tom Everett Scott. That cast list is just insane. (Did I miss anybody?)



For those who don't know, the film was inspired largely (though not entirely) by Stratton Oakmont, the firm started by Jordan Belfort, a.k.a. The Wolf of Wall Street.



Can I get some love for Boiler Room? Solid 8.5/10 in my opinion (leaning more toward a 9 than an 8).









