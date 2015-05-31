Boiler Room (2000)

  • Thread starter Thread starter Guestx
  • Start date Start date
G

Guestx

Guest
I've seen this one mentioned a few times around here but I wanted to call a bit more attention to it. Who here has seen it and who loves it just as much as I do?

Personally, I have always thought Boiler Room is fucking great. It seems to be generally unknown outside of viewers from a certain generation or two, but I'd definitely call it a cult hit. The film's budget was small--only $8 million--but it is just PACKED with top up-and-coming talent of the new millennium. Just think about how many names this movie had: Giovanni Ribisi, Vin Diesel, Ben Affleck, Nia Long, Nicky Katt, Scott Caan, Jamie Kennedy and Tom Everett Scott. That cast list is just insane. (Did I miss anybody?)

For those who don't know, the film was inspired largely (though not entirely) by Stratton Oakmont, the firm started by Jordan Belfort, a.k.a. The Wolf of Wall Street.

Can I get some love for Boiler Room? Solid 8.5/10 in my opinion (leaning more toward a 9 than an 8).




 
Actually kept pushing this one off, years ago this is & had sorta forgot about it. Cheers for the reminder mate. Going to dl it tonight & watch it tomorrow. Will chime in with opinion and thought's after that.
 
Really enjoy the movie, ending falls flat but first 3/4 of the movie is top notch.

Plus any movie that starts off quoting Biggie Smalls gets love from me. Solid 8 out 10.
 
Cheese said:
Really enjoy the movie, ending falls flat but first 3/4 of the movie is top notch.

Plus any movie that starts off quoting Biggie Smalls gets love from me. Solid 8 out 10.
Click to expand...

"Don't shoot, don't shoot, I didn't kill 'Pac"?
 
IndyCovaHart said:
Excellent performance from Ribisi.
Click to expand...

Agreed. This is the movie that really put him on the map for me. And while he's definitely had a great career, I have to admit I'm a little disappointed that he didn't break out just a bit more than he did.
 
clumseygenius said:
Actually kept pushing this one off, years ago this is & had sorta forgot about it. Cheers for the reminder mate. Going to dl it tonight & watch it tomorrow. Will chime in with opinion and thought's after that.
Click to expand...

Awesome! Definitely check it out and let us know what you thought.
 
Cheese said:
Really enjoy the movie, ending falls flat but first 3/4 of the movie is top notch.

Plus any movie that starts off quoting Biggie Smalls gets love from me. Solid 8 out 10.
Click to expand...


Interesting, why do you feel that way about the ending?
 
shadow_priest_x said:
Interesting, why do you feel that way about the ending?
Click to expand...

not sure why. everytime I watch the movie, I enjoy it up til the part were he is the room with his dad crying about his daddy didn't love him enough as kid when he fell off the bike and shit. And that when I normally change the channel.

I get that his father was strict on him and all he wanted was gis dad's respect but that part of the movie felt compelety sperate from the other parts off the movie. I know that it was to show Why he was so driven into making money but i just didn't feel it.
 
Cheese said:
not sure why. everytime I watch the movie, I enjoy it up til the part were he is the room with his dad crying about his daddy didn't love him enough as kid when he fell off the bike and shit. And that when I normally change the channel.

I get that his father was strict on him and all he wanted was gis dad's respect but that part of the movie felt compelety sperate from the other parts off the movie. I know that it was to show Why he was so driven into making money but i just didn't feel it.
Click to expand...


Hmm. I think that's the part of the movie that gives it its emotion, its soul.

What I will say is that the third act is where the movie becomes less "fun." The best part of the movie is seeing how someone gets sucked into this world and becomes a licensed broker and starts making stacks on top of stacks. It's one big party and you kind of want to be there for it. Once you get to the third act, all of that falls apart and then the movie is kind of a downer. It's like, the honeymoon is over.

But the ending is necessary to complete the story arc.
 
I have it on dvd and am a big fan. Lots of great one liners in that movie.
 
theskza said:
"Get the fuck out of here!"
Click to expand...

before I put you in a mayonnaise jar

great quote from Scott Caan.

Affleck had the best ones though.
 
Scott Caan makes me wanna punch a babies face.


But boiler room is and was an awesome movie
 
KONG-D'SNT-TAP said:
Scott Caan makes me wanna punch a babies face.


But boiler room is and was an awesome movie
Click to expand...

He's a dick in Entourage too... but he plays the part well.
 
I love the part where walk in guys house and its emtpy and shit. And then it goes and explains that all of them living check to check. Ghetto Fabolous shit.


I knew 2 guys just like that. Both made 6 figures but they rented condos, both had 2 cars each but were always cash pour. that part always reminds me of them.
 
Decent premise, great acting. The older I get, though, the more implausible it seems that their clientele, eg doctors, lawyers, etc, would be taken out of their savings, over the phone, by a bunch of 20yr olds, whom they've never met face to face. Still a good watch, though.
 
Definitely one of my favorite movies from that decade. I used to work in an inbound call center doing sales and my friends and I would watch it at least once a week before work.
 
Ben Affleck was great, Vin Diesel too. Great film. Ribisi over acts a couple times but overall very good.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,943
Messages
57,440,118
Members
175,714
Latest member
bouncerpunch

Share this page

Back
Top