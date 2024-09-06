Bodycam: New Ultra-Realistic FPS (remember that viral game "Unrecord"?)

Valhoven said: One thing I can say about UE5 project Unrecorded is that dubbing a subgenre 'bodycam FPS' has baked-in badassery. Click to expand...

Bodycam | Official website Bodycam Game Offical Website - First ultra-realistic multiplayer, first-person shooter game made using the latest technologies of the next-gen game engine Unreal Engine 5.

Remember "Unrecord"? It briefly went viral even outside gaming circles due to the ultra-realistic graphics. We had a thread on it here. It also came up in the UE5 thread.So, vaporware? Because I don't usually just wander around YouTube, but I found myself doing just that earlier, and I caught the below video which was posted two months ago. At first I thought it was this that old viral game. But it's not. Whoever is makinggot beaten to the punch by the makers of this game,, which according to another YouTube is a developer team of just two: a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old. Yeah. That's who made this. And it's already at least in a playable alpha/beta state as you can see in the video below. It's a squad-based shooter.Here was the launch trailer if you also missed it:It's strange that the screenshots on the Steam page look so cartoonish compared to what you see above. At first, I didn't even think it was the same game, but this is it:Official website here:PC Gamer review here:I did a search, and I didn't see anything about this game posted yet. Correct me if I'm mistaken.