Bodycam: New Ultra-Realistic FPS (remember that viral game "Unrecord"?)

Thoughts on UNRECORD game?
TBA
This game is already sparking controversy as after the unveiling of the trailer three days ago some are criticizing the gameplay as too realistic. This is perhaps the first time I've seen Unreal Engine 5 truly leveraged with a focused pursuit of photorealistic play. In fact, it's so photorealistic, some have challenged whether it is virtual gameplay at all, speculating instead it is actually augmented real-life video footage. This prompted one of the developers to release a YouTube video proving the gameplay is virtualized. Many are already calling this a watershed moment in gaming.
https://studiosdrama.com/
https://twitter.com/unrecordgame
One thing I can say about UE5 project Unrecorded is that dubbing a subgenre 'bodycam FPS' has baked-in badassery.
So, vaporware? Because I don't usually just wander around YouTube, but I found myself doing just that earlier, and I caught the below video which was posted two months ago. At first I thought it was this that old viral game. But it's not. Whoever is making Unrecord got beaten to the punch by the makers of this game, Bodycam, which according to another YouTube is a developer team of just two: a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old. Yeah. That's who made this. And it's already at least in a playable alpha/beta state as you can see in the video below. It's a squad-based shooter.
Here was the launch trailer if you also missed it:
It's strange that the screenshots on the Steam page look so cartoonish compared to what you see above. At first, I didn't even think it was the same game, but this is it:
Official website here:
Bodycam | Official website
Bodycam Game Offical Website - First ultra-realistic multiplayer, first-person shooter game made using the latest technologies of the next-gen game engine Unreal Engine 5.
reissad.com
PC Gamer review here:
Bodycam is out on Steam and feels more like a horror game than a competitive shooter
I did a search, and I didn't see anything about this game posted yet. Correct me if I'm mistaken.