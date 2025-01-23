Black Leprechaun
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 2, 2020
- Messages
- 624
- Reaction score
- 3,332
"It’s such a scummy thing to do. The doctor took a photo of my mouth and said, ‘I’m just going to go show Dana and Hunter so that they know what’s up.’ And I’m like, ‘Cool'. And then DC took a photo off the other guy's phone to post all over socials. It’s like, is that not scummy?"
"...I was getting condolence messages, like people thought I was dead."
(I assumed this is what DC did)
"...I was getting condolence messages, like people thought I was dead."
(I assumed this is what DC did)