Media Bobert Whitaker not happy w/ Cormier's "scummy" move that made fans thought that he was dead

"It’s such a scummy thing to do. The doctor took a photo of my mouth and said, ‘I’m just going to go show Dana and Hunter so that they know what’s up.’ And I’m like, ‘Cool'. And then DC took a photo off the other guy's phone to post all over socials. It’s like, is that not scummy?"

"...I was getting condolence messages, like people thought I was dead."

I know the cool thing on here is to rip on DC but I don't think his intentions were meant to be malicious or anything. It wouldn't surprise me if we see a video in the future of DC apologizing. They've always gotten along good.

The DC Check-In With Robert Whittaker
 
bobert i am sure knows better than anyone here that DC, is a very enthusiastic company shill for the UFC.
 
Ass kissing shills are normally always backstabbing pricks. Especially the ones that are "nice"...

Been that way since primary school.
 
You can tell the kind of guy DC is just by how he always has to dominate on commentary… or how he blatantly lies to be a company shill.

Of course he was gonna hype up Khamzat by burying Bobby… that’s best for the ufc. Scumbag move? Yes. But good for business.

But that’s who DC has become. A company man. He plays favorites.
 
