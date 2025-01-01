Bobby Knuckles not happy his submission was voted submission of the year.

markantony20 said:
I mean it should count just like when an arm breaks to an armbar.
Click to expand...
A basic face crank that fucked up a pre-existing injury?

I struggle to see how something you can learn on your first BJJ lesson could be considered submission of the year.
 
Contempt said:
Submission of the year for a freak injury?

...ok
Click to expand...
Rob said he knew his teeth were bad before the fight so STFU!

just because he's Aussie doesn't mean you have to defend him.

I actually lost a bit of respect for Rob after seeing this it was one of the better submissions of the year so why shouldn't it be included? because you're butthurt watching it back? dude is salty asf..not a good look. imho
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Rob said he knew his teeth were bad before the fight so STFU!

just because he's Aussie doesn't mean you have to defend him.

I actually lost a bit of respect for Rob after seeing this it was one of the better submissions of the year so why shouldn't it be included? because you're butthurt watching it back? dude is salty asf..not a good look. imho
Click to expand...
It was a fucking face crank... You may have never trained a day in your life but jesus, that is not an impressive submission at all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,536
Messages
56,720,948
Members
175,376
Latest member
aman07

Share this page

Back
Top