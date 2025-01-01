Bobby Knuckles not happy his submission was voted submission of the year.

markantony20
Cesar was never my friend.
@Brown
- Joined
- May 10, 2022
- Messages
- 4,688
- Reaction score
- 9,000
I fucking love this guy man
Khazmat performed some emergency dental work on poor Rob
I fucking love this guy man
A basic face crank that fucked up a pre-existing injury?I mean it should count just like when an arm breaks to an armbar.
Rob should claim he actually tried to bite Khamzat, so make it a DQ loss, not a submission. Problem solved.
Rob said he knew his teeth were bad before the fight so STFU!
It was a fucking face crank... You may have never trained a day in your life but jesus, that is not an impressive submission at all.Rob said he knew his teeth were bad before the fight so STFU!
just because he's Aussie doesn't mean you have to defend him.
I actually lost a bit of respect for Rob after seeing this it was one of the better submissions of the year so why shouldn't it be included? because you're butthurt watching it back? dude is salty asf..not a good look. imho