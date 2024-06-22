  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media BOBBY KNUCKLES KILLS HYPE TRAIN

Fuck Khamzat, this guy deserved his first shot at the top fully prepared.

Kudos to Bobby, love to see a finish by him, its been a long fucking time, love his style.
 
Too big of a step up, there’s levels to this.

Can’t go from Phil Hawes to Robert fkin Whittaker.

Feel for Imram, but respect him for stepping up, cutting weight twice in two weeks.
 
Bobby's technique looks so ugly but so effective against anyone who is not a technical striker.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,029
Messages
55,734,620
Members
174,911
Latest member
welcome2dajungle

Share this page

Back
Top