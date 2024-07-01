Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
Those are nice odds for Paddy and I dont even think highly of his skills lol. Bobby is a professional loser and I think he's due for another L. This is the type of fight where Bobby gets outworked like most of his dozen losses. Might have to put $$ on Paddy now before the odds go down..