Media Bobby Green vs Paddy Pimblett Fight odds

NumeroUno

NumeroUno

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 28, 2010
Messages
566
Reaction score
201
A little surprised here. I thought Paddy was the favorite. Checked a couple other sites and it’s the same. What’s the thought here?

Feel like easy money could be made on Paddy here
IMG_4457.jpeg
 
I know we like to hate on Paddy but he should handle business here. Nice odds.
 
Those are nice odds for Paddy and I dont even think highly of his skills lol. Bobby is a professional loser and I think he's due for another L. This is the type of fight where Bobby gets outworked like most of his dozen losses. Might have to put $$ on Paddy now before the odds go down..
 
