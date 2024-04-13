Bobby Green is massively over rated

Very little KO power, point fighter, arrogant despite being mediocre. talks shit to his opponents to trick himself into thinking he is doing better than he actually is.



Questionable Chin, horrible defense, gimmicky personality that revolves around wearing fake gold chains to exaggerate his sub 6 figure income.



Talks shit to Jim Miller of all people.



Stop the water spitting shit bro, are you 10 years old? Also super unsanitary, im sure everyone in octagon would appreciate you not doing that. Goes to show his lack of self awareness.



Has the mentality of a high school kid despite going on 40 years old.



His best fight was him getting flatlined by Turner.



Anytime he fights anyone who doesn't suck he gets smashed.