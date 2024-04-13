Bobby Green is massively over rated

Very little KO power, point fighter, arrogant despite being mediocre. talks shit to his opponents to trick himself into thinking he is doing better than he actually is.

Questionable Chin, horrible defense, gimmicky personality that revolves around wearing fake gold chains to exaggerate his sub 6 figure income.

Talks shit to Jim Miller of all people.

Stop the water spitting shit bro, are you 10 years old? Also super unsanitary, im sure everyone in octagon would appreciate you not doing that. Goes to show his lack of self awareness.

Has the mentality of a high school kid despite going on 40 years old.

His best fight was him getting flatlined by Turner.

Anytime he fights anyone who doesn't suck he gets smashed.
 
Someone had money on Jim Miller and now is cranky, cram it OP
 
You've literally outlined all the reasons why he's a massive asset to the UFC.
 
Yeah lol probably the most properly rated fighters in the UFC. No one thinks he is a champ material
 
War Bobby Green! TS sounds like a broke ass hater “his sub 6 figure income” lol. Why so mad? The guy literally ALWAYS brings an exciting fight win or lose and has put in work for decades in this sport fighting anyone at anytime.
 
Bobby Green has power when he decides to use it. Let a guy have some personality jeez, he does that trash talk during all of his fights, he’s at least trying to be entertaining.
 
That performance was b-league,
First time I saw green, don’t understand how he made it to the ufc
But what astonishing, he beat Ferguson …
 
