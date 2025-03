Like we’ve seen time and time again, reflexes and timing are the first things to decline as a fighter. Subsequently the guys who relied on those facets of their game find themselves getting slept regularly as they approach 40.



Green always was, and continues to be a lot of fun to watch over the years either in victory or defeat, so he’s still getting fights in the big leagues.

Him taking that Makachev fight on short notice was some gangsta shit.



I think he overperformed in some of his fights. His style is just horrible for longevity. His hands down head movement style is starting to be his demise. Saw the same thing with Anderson. Tried to continue to use headmovement instead of blocking and was getting caught leaning back. I don't see him pulling himself out of this unless he's willing to fight older fighters. Michael Johnson could be a good next matchup.