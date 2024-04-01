Bobby Darin |Mack the Knife| - (Rate the Song)





Oh, the shark, babe, has such teeth, dear

And he shows them pearly white

Just a jackknife has old Macheath, babe

And he keeps it out of sight



You know when that shark bites with his teeth, babe

Scarlet billows start to spread

Fancy gloves, though, wears old Macheath, babe

So there's never, never a trace of red



Now on the sidewalk, ooh, sunny morning, uh-huh

Lies a body just oozin' life

Eek, and someone's sneakin' 'round the corner

Could that someone be Mack the Knife?



There's a tugboat down by the river, don't ya know

Where a cement bag's just a-droopin' on down

Oh, that cement is just, it's there for the weight, dear

Five'll get ya ten, old Macky's back in town



Now d'ya hear about Louie Miller? He disappeared, babe

After drawin' out all his hard-earned cash

And now Macheath spends just like a sailor

Could it be our boy's done something rash?



Now Jenny Diver, ho, ho, yeah, Sukey Tawdry

Ooh, Miss Lotte Lenya and old Lucy Brown

Oh, the line forms on the right, babe

Now that Macky's back in town



I said Jenny Diver, whoa, Sukey Tawdry

Look out to Miss Lotte Lenya and old Lucy Brown

Yes, that line forms on the right, babe

Now that Macky's back in town



Look out ol' Macky's back