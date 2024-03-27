Bob Sapp to compete against elderly Koreans in a bodybuilding competition (pics) UPDATE: in post #42

He's gonna die of a heart attack if he doesn't stop the roids
LOL somehow Old Sapp looks like Vitali Klitschko.
Pics of Sapp in preparation. He will be in the masters division of the Monsterzym Regional held on April 7th in Korea. He's six and a half feet tall and was 365lbs ripped at his physical peak.
Not sure why you’re focused on looks when everyone is expressing concern for his heart. You can’t see your heart. Decades of gear isn’t good for heart longevity.He doesn't really look that bad IMO. What am I missing? There are some celebs/athletes who are well into their 60's and still using a good amount of gear (kevin Nash comes to mind... i sae a recent pick of him and he looked great)
I dont know enough lifelong heavy steroid users to know if Kevin is the exception or the norm. Ive been using for a long time and i regularly pass for someone 10 years younger. With the case of pro wrestlers, i think a lot of it has to do with the accumulation of injuries and other drugs that make them look haggard. With body buiders, the injuries and EXTREME amounts/variety. For all we know Bob could have just been blasting test for all his life, and avoided some of the down sides that HGH/insulin and Tren have.
I dunno he dont look that bad.
He doesn't really look that bad IMO. What am I missing? There are some celebs/athletes who are well into their 60's and still using a good amount of gear (kevin Nash comes to mind... i sae a recent pick of him and he looked great)
I dont know enough lifelong heavy steroid users to know if Kevin is the exception or the norm. Ive been using for a long time and i regularly pass for someone 10 years younger. With the case of pro wrestlers, i think a lot of it has to do with the accumulation of injuries and other drugs that make them look haggard. With body buiders, the injuries and EXTREME amounts/variety. For all we know Bob could have just been blasting test for all his life, and avoided some of the down sides that HGH/insulin and Tren have.
I dunno he dont look that bad.
I bet that man has had many many a good time.
\
Yes. There's been tons of behind the scenes stuff on him over the years (mostly in Japan), and he's just a huge sweetheart and gentle guy. LOL, kind of like the difference between how Iron Mike looks. . . .and speaks.He always seemed oddly effeminate for who he is. Maybe his personality is different from his character.