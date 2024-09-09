Social Bob Joyce is Elvis

PBAC

PBAC

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
4,937
Reaction score
4,122


Another one. Wasnt going to heed the rumour that a pastor who looks in his 60s is an 89 year old rock star. He has a similiar look and i was listening to his singing, so he does at least sound the part. Also he doesnt play up the persona. As a schtick alone the idea that he might be elvis is left dangling to keep people guessing.

What do you think? 100% elvis? Are we on the path to finding bruce lee? What if they had a son?
 
... A person can't change their pupillary distance...
 
PBAC said:


Another one. Wasnt going to heed the rumour that a pastor who looks in his 60s is an 89 year old rock star. He has a similiar look and i was listening to his singing, so he does at least sound the part. Also he doesnt play up the persona. As a schtick alone the idea that he might be elvis is left dangling to keep people guessing.

What do you think? 100% elvis? Are we on the path to finding bruce lee? What if they had a son?
Click to expand...

Looks more like Kenny Rogers than Elvis

KennyRogers.jpg
 
Elvis became poor, fat, over the hill and then died

Only thing that brought him back was nostalgia
 
Elvis being alive rumors are so 80's.

Today, it's all about Tupac
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,871
Messages
56,158,775
Members
175,092
Latest member
edmundharry949

Share this page

Back
Top