Bob Dylan |Like a Rolling Stone| - (Rate the song)

What do you rate it at?

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • 9 - Excellent

    Votes: 5 55.6%

  • 8 - Very Good

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7 - Good

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6 - Above Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4 - Below Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3 - Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2 - Very Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1 - Terrible

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • 0 - One of the worst songs ever.

    Votes: 1 11.1%
  • Total voters
    9
Once upon a time you dressed so fine
Threw the bums a dime in your prime, didn't you?
People call say 'beware doll, you're bound to fall'
You thought they were all kidding you
You used to laugh about
Everybody that was hanging out
Now you don't talk so loud
Now you don't seem so proud
About having to be scrounging your next meal

How does it feel, how does it feel?
To be without a home
Like a complete unknown, like a rolling stone

Ahh you've gone to the finest schools, alright Miss Lonely
But you know you only used to get juiced in it
Nobody's ever taught you how to live out on the street
And now you're gonna have to get used to it
You say you never compromise
With the mystery tramp, but now you realize
He's not selling any alibis
As you stare into the vacuum of his eyes
And say do you want to make a deal?

How does it feel, how does it feel?
To be on your own, with no direction home
A complete unknown, like a rolling stone

Ah you never turned around to see the frowns
On the jugglers and the clowns when they all did tricks for you
You never understood that it ain't no good
You shouldn't let other people get your kicks for you
You used to ride on a chrome horse with your diplomat
Who carried on his shoulder a Siamese cat
Ain't it hard when you discovered that
He really wasn't where it's at
After he took from you everything he could steal

How does it feel, how does it feel?
To be on your own, with no direction home
Like a complete unknown, like a rolling stone

Ahh princess on a steeple and all the pretty people
They're all drinking, thinking that they've got it made
Exchanging all precious gifts
But you better take your diamond ring, you better pawn it babe
You used to be so amused
At Napoleon in rags and the language that he used
Go to him he calls you, you can't refuse
When you ain't got nothing, you got nothing to lose
You're invisible now, you've got no secrets to conceal

How does it feel, ah how does it feel?
To be on your own, with no direction home
Like a complete unknown, like a rolling stone
 
No, the song in particular, not his body of work. You don't like the song?
I do not.

I think he cannot sing at all. That alone makes the song a low score.

Not trolling at all I recognize he has skills but I truly do not get the hype.
 
I do not.

I think he cannot sing at all. That alone makes the song a low score.

Not trolling at all I recognize he has skills but I truly do not get the hype.
Oh I see, fair enough my friend. That's all good. : - )
 
Now if the questions was rate Bob Dylan as a song writer?

That Sir is a different score!
True dat, two different skill sets I guess. As a songwriter what would you rate him as out of 10? You got me curious. lol
 
True dat, two different skill sets I guess. As a songwriter what would your ate him as out of 10? You got me curious. lol
Solid 8+ absolute genius no question.

But then he performs his works ehhhhh falls down imo.
 
Ah you never turned around to see the frowns
On the jugglers and the clowns when they all did tricks for you
You never understood that it ain't no good
You shouldn't let other people get your kicks for you
You used to ride on a chrome horse with your diplomat
Who carried on his shoulder a Siamese cat
Ain't it hard when you discovered that
He really wasn't where it's at
After he took from you everything he could steal

How does it feel, how does it feel?
To be on your own, with no direction home
Like a complete unknown, like a rolling stone
Timeless AF lyrics.​
 
Solid 8+ absolute genius no question.

But then he performs his works ehhhhh falls down imo.
Who would sing this song in particular the one I posted better than him? I feel like Bob Dylan voice suits the song. He's not suppose to be Freddie Mercury singing this song.
 
Solid 8+ absolute genius no question.

But then he performs his works ehhhhh falls down imo.
I saw him live once. Imagine a moveless, motionless, greyish ghoul with an oversized Cowboy hat. It was abysmal. But a nice experience.

I like his singing on records. His record Nashville skyline with Johnny cash has him singing clean once through the whole record.

But yea, he wasn’t called best songwriter and worst singer simultaneously without reason.
 
I'll go with a 9, it's one of my favourites of his.
 
