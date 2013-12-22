Bob Dylan is the greatest songwriter of all time.

Kid Chocolate

Kid Chocolate

Not the best singer, or musician, but the best songwriter.

Discuss.

I obviously know the name, and I would certainly recognize some of his songs if I heard them, but I couldn't name one of his songs even if you put a gun to my head.
 
odog said:
I obviously know the name, and I would certainly recognize some of his songs if I heard them, but I couldn't name one of his songs even if you put a gun to my head.
Really? :eek:

Obviously it's not surprising that you might not listen to him, or maybe you don't even like him but I find it really surprising that you couldn't even name a single song.
 
Kid Chocolate said:
Really? :eek:

Obviously it's not surprising that you might not listen to him, or maybe you don't even like him but I find it really surprising that you couldn't even name a single song.
Nope. I really couldn't. But as I said, I am sure that I would recognize at least a couple of his tunes. I just don't know any off the top of my head.
 
I'm inclined to agree, Bob Dylan's the only songwriter who I ever listened to and felt my consciousness of songwriting expanded, or felt like he was saying all that could be said on the subject at the time. There are a few songs of his that I love and never would have done had I heard only Dylan's interpretation, most often when they've been covered by Jeff Buckley, who lacks Dylan's masculine side and maturity but brings out the hope and loss in the music better than anybody can, and he's also a much finer musician.

Are George Harrison and Bernie Taupin serious responses to this question?
 
Paul McCartney is the greatest songwriter of all-time, Bob Dylan might be top-five but Stevie Wonder, Brian Wilson, Elvis Costello, Elton John/Taupin are right there. Bob Dylan was too limited melodically to be the best writer of great songs. My list would be 1. Paul, 2. Brian, Stevie, Elton, Dylan, Costello
 
TrainHard said:
I'm inclined to agree, Bob Dylan's the only songwriter who I ever listened to and felt my consciousness of songwriting expanded, or felt like he was saying all that could be said on the subject at the time. There are a few songs of his that I love and never would have done had I heard only Dylan's interpretation, most often when they've been covered by Jeff Buckley, who lacks Dylan's masculine side and maturity but brings out the hope and loss in the music better than anybody can, and he's also a much finer musician.

Are George Harrison and Bernie Taupin serious responses to this question?
I can dig this post. Van Morrison is the only other songwriter who has had the same effect on me when I listen to their songs.
 
JuliaB4GSP said:
Paul McCartney is the greatest songwriter of all-time, Bob Dylan might be top-five but Stevie Wonder, Elvis Costello, Elton John/Taupin are right there. Bob Dylan was too limited melodically to be the best writer of great songs.
Would you say he is the best lyrically?
 
Kid Chocolate said:
Would you say he is the best lyrically?
Probably. The problem is he's got a bit too much of the surreal and nonsense for the average listener. I love that kind of thing, but an Elvis Costello is probably smarter lyrically(wants to be understood) and therefore more appealing to the average listener. Songs work better when they're simple and extremely melodic, that's why I'd place Paul and Brian ahead of everyone else.
 
Bob Dylan is seriously over-rated. Great songwriter, sure.. But the GOAT? no way.
 
JuliaB4GSP said:
Probably. The problem is he's got a bit too much of the surreal and nonsense for the average listener. I love that kind of thing, but an Elvis Costello is probably smarter lyrically(wants to be understood) and therefore more appealing to the average listener. Songs work better when they're simple and extremely melodic, that's why I'd place Paul and Brian ahead of everyone else.
In you're opinion :icon_chee But I see where you are coming from, and although I don't agree, I respect your opinion.
 
Kid Chocolate said:
Are you speaking in relation to his lyrics, or you think he is overrated because other areas of his songs are lacking?
lyrically, he was very limited. Used metaphors well, but often used the same ones repeatedly. Used "Jokers" and "clowns" way too much.
 
IFightInVegas said:
lyrically, he was very limited. Used metaphors well, but often used the same ones repeatedly. Used "Jokers" and "clowns" way too much.
You're entitled to your opinion, though naturally as I made the thread, I disagree. Who is the GOAT to you, or who do you rank as superior to Dylan?
 
Kid Chocolate said:
In you're opinion :icon_chee But I see where you are coming from, and although I don't agree, I respect your opinion.
I assume you'd favor a writer over a singer, something intellectual over emotive?

Dylan did release Mr Tambourine Man, Tangled up in Blue, Times they are a-changin' and Blowin' in the Wind. They aren't exactly all that complicated, more competitive and probably smarter than a Beatles or Beach Boys song. What are your picks for Bob Dylan's best songs?
 
Kid Chocolate said:
You're entitled to your opinion, though naturally as I made the thread, I disagree. Who is the GOAT to you, or who do you rank as superior to Dylan?
It's not a matter of superiority when it's all based on opinion
 
