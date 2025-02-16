  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Bo responds to being called out by a "can"

Yeah it's a clear step back from Craig. I say give him Michel Pereira in Miami. If Hermanson was healthy he'd be a solid option too. Maybe Aliskerov since he lost his opponent recently.
 
Considering the hype behind him he wont fight a guy ranked (Tapology) well below him, hopefully a top 15 ranked guy is next.
 
This guy is so full of himself.

Literally everyone he's fought except Paul Craig has been a can.
 
I have Petroski over Bo.

Bo is the third greatest can crusher of all time that I've seen behind Kayla Harrison(PFL), MVP(Bellator), well I guess O'Malley(UFC), so maybe the fourth.

I remember fighting against the common sensus on here how Bo is this next Cormier or something. People on here were all over this guy, putting him on some divine altar of elite, elite prospects. I've been saying he's not all that long before people kinda turned on him.

I've been wanting to see Malkoun vs Bo for a while.

I'm not high on Petroski either. He's not great or anything. Maybe below average. But He's better than a can though. He's no Pickett.

Make Malkoun fight then. Malkoun is really, really good with 1/1000th of Bo hype. I bet Malkoun beats Bo.
 
Yeah it's a clear step back from Craig. I say give him Michel Pereira in Miami. If Hermanson was healthy he'd be a solid option too. Maybe Aliskerov since he lost his opponent recently.
Bo deserves a step back after that abomination against Craig.
 
