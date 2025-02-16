I have Petroski over Bo.
Bo is the third greatest can crusher of all time that I've seen behind Kayla Harrison(PFL), MVP(Bellator), well I guess O'Malley(UFC), so maybe the fourth.
I remember fighting against the common sensus on here how Bo is this next Cormier or something. People on here were all over this guy, putting him on some divine altar of elite, elite prospects. I've been saying he's not all that long before people kinda turned on him.
I've been wanting to see Malkoun vs Bo for a while.
I'm not high on Petroski either. He's not great or anything. Maybe below average. But He's better than a can though. He's no Pickett.
Make Malkoun fight then. Malkoun is really, really good with 1/1000th of Bo hype. I bet Malkoun beats Bo.