Bo Nikal Spoon Fed Opponent

After Nikal lost to De Ritter , UFC gave him an easy opponent.
Were they supposed to give him a top 5 after a loss?
Obviously not, but Viera is bottom of the pack.
Kopylov after his L to Costa would’ve been a good measuring stick.
We don’t have to act oblivious to the fact that the UFC is protecting Bo.
This is nonsense. He got matched up against RDR way too soon in hindsight, that matchup was the opposite of 'protection'.
