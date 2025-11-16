Bo Nikal Spoon Fed Opponent

Bo Nickal just started his path to become true overall GOAT of all MMA. Remember where you were tonight boys because this is when it all started.
 
i think he looked good lets see how he does against a top15 he might have actually learned a thing or 2 from that loss to RDR
 
Bo can't seem to look dynamic in any way in the Octagon even with total gimme opponents.

He has proven himself as a mediocre gatekeeper that will never be good enough to move past that.
 
Fact Checker said:
Obviously not, but Viera is bottom of the pack.


Kopylov after his L to Costa would’ve been a good measuring stick.


We don’t have to act oblivious to the fact that the UFC is protecting Bo.
This is nonsense. He got matched up against RDR way too soon in hindsight, that matchup was the opposite of 'protection'.
 
Vieira is actually a good fighter. Strange fight. Fishy.
 
Bo looked good, but Vieria just stood in front of him and didn’t move his head at all
 
TheBulge said:
This is nonsense. He got matched up against RDR way too soon in hindsight, that matchup was the opposite of 'protection'.
They thought RDR was a pillow fisted BJJ guy just like Viera. They were obviously using him as a stepping stone for Bo until he kneed Bo into oblivion lol.

Obvious
 
