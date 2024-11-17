Bo Nickal vs Reinier De Ridder is the fight to make next

RockyLockridge
Steel Belt
seems like a sensible step forward bo didn't seem to impressed, so moving him forward but not too far seems reasonable
This was his Gilbert Burns fight.Whoever he fights I just hope he wrestles. I was hoping to see some Khamzat shit tonight from him.
If he had everyone would be bitchingWhoever he fights I just hope he wrestles. I was hoping to see some Khamzat shit tonight from him.
It's the three names. Makes him sound all blue-blooded and shitI like this de Ridder
Just like I liked DDP when he came over
He’s got that something
It was. But in the sense that Khamzat was committed to keeping it on the feet for development purposes even though, from a winning this fight alone perspective, it was riskier. And certainly not playing to his strengths.Not really, the fight against Burns was a banger.
He's gotta move up at some point. If not Vettori maybe Jack Hermansson or Costa?too far, too fast