Bo Nickal vs Reinier De Ridder is the fight to make next

That would be like almost the same fight we saw tonight. RDR needs clinch work to really do any damage standing (although, he flailed a couple last week and managed to drop Gerald). Bo would hang out at distance again, and wing punches and move his head like he's Mayweather and would definitely not want to go to the ground.
 
Solid match up. Id favor RDR since hes basically a faster, better version of Paul Craig at this point
 
forsh said:
Whoever he fights I just hope he wrestles. I was hoping to see some Khamzat shit tonight from him.
If he had everyone would be bitching
So he strikes for 3 rounds and everyone bitches
Bo can’t get a break
 
Raindeer De Riddick.

Santa Clause & Vin Diesel Will be in Attendance.
 
