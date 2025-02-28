  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rumored Bo Nickal vs Reinier de Ridder in the works? Date TBD

Who wins?

  • Bo Nickal

  • Reinier de Ridder

Results are only viewable after voting.
Wouldn't mind this as a FN main event. Probably ends up on the Newark PPV if I had to guess though. Great fight!
 
usernamee said:
Nickal is almost 30, after this fight it's time to fight someone that doesn't look like a great matchup for him.

It's either striker with zero wrestling or grappler with shit striking so far
Click to expand...

What about for RDR, he's 34 and expressed that he wanted a high ranked opponent. I guess he's willing to do it because Bo, while not highly ranked, draws a lot of attention and prestige nonetheless.
 
Nickal probably has a very good chance of preventing takedowns and keeping it on the feet where both guys suck ass. I would’ve liked to see Bo against someone who isn’t a specialist.

Woodburn = total tomato can
Brundage = can
Craig = specialist
De Ridder = specialist

But okay. At least De Ridder is a dangerous fighter and has more tricks up his sleeve to get it to the ground than Craig. Now put him against someone like Michel Pereira or someone like that and we’ll see what’s what.
 
usernamee said:
Nickal is almost 30, after this fight it's time to fight someone that doesn't look like a great matchup for him.

It's either striker with zero wrestling or grappler with shit striking so far
Click to expand...

I agree with my brain, but I also love him for some reason and don't want to see him get his ass kicked, which I think almost all ranked opponents will do. Vettori would be a really cool test for him, I think I'd rather see that matchup than anything else.
 
usernamee said:
Nickal is almost 30, after this fight it's time to fight someone that doesn't look like a great matchup for him.

It's either striker with zero wrestling or grappler with shit striking so far
Click to expand...
are you even familiar with who Reiner is? He's a beast on the ground, has like 5 black belts in judo and a jui-jitsu champion. How is this a favorable matchup for Nickal??
 
Reiner is a sly vet

Does Nickal want an extra boring/sloppy kickboxing match to “show his progress”? Cause Nickal should avoid ground battling this guy at all costs imo
 
I don't think Bo wins this, Craig is a dollar store version RDR and Bo did not look good in that fight.
 
RDR has poor striking. I can see Bo Nickelodeon trying to get a decision via throwing punches and kicks from a mile away.
 
michaelmichaelmichael90 said:
are you even familiar with who Reiner is? He's a beast on the ground, has like 5 black belts in judo and a jui-jitsu champion. How is this a favorable matchup for Nickal??
Click to expand...

I think he is assuming that because RDR isn't a striker, but he is likely still a better striker than Bo is....Bo brags about his grappling and how he took on Gordon Ryan when he was still green blah blah so I'm hoping he displays it here and isn't terrified of the ground like he was with Paul Craig.

Edit: Man, watching some RDR and his striking is really bad. This might be a replay of Bo vs Craig....

I will go out on a limb and say that Bo's wrestling translates so bad to MMA that he will be taken down at least once in this fight.
 
Last edited:
Spath said:
Nickal probably has a very good chance of preventing takedowns and keeping it on the feet where both guys suck ass. I would’ve liked to see Bo against someone who isn’t a specialist.

Woodburn = total tomato can
Brundage = can
Craig = specialist
De Ridder = specialist

But okay. At least De Ridder is a dangerous fighter and has more tricks up his sleeve to get it to the ground than Craig. Now put him against someone like Michel Pereira or someone like that and we’ll see what’s what.
Click to expand...

Don’t underrate RDR too much, he was landing clean on GM3 a lot and hurt him bad standing (when most of us, me included, felt Gerald had far better boxing).

His weakness’ are he gasses fast from pushing a pace, has terrible defense and footwork, and is very single-minded throughout a fight whatever phase it’s in.

But Nickal doesn’t really have the skill set to run over him, at best he can make it a sloppy slow kickboxing fight where he can outwork RDR and maybe catch him late when gassed bad.

If RDR is recklessly pushing into the pocket though it could get real interesting in the clinch and scrambles.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 311: 1.18 10pm ET Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder
Replies
5
Views
249
kimocomplex
kimocomplex
Red Lantern
Reinier "The Reader" de Ridder warns fighters not to sign with ONE Championship, interested in Khamzat Chimaev fight
2
Replies
39
Views
2K
Deleted member 513083
D
big franklin
The UFC is pushing Bo Nickal, but I'm not buying. Here's why.
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
4K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,314
Messages
56,956,614
Members
175,482
Latest member
fujitsugroundnpound

Share this page

Back
Top