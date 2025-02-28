Nickal is almost 30, after this fight it's time to fight someone that doesn't look like a great matchup for him.
It's either striker with zero wrestling or grappler with shit striking so far
are you even familiar with who Reiner is? He's a beast on the ground, has like 5 black belts in judo and a jui-jitsu champion. How is this a favorable matchup for Nickal??
Nickal probably has a very good chance of preventing takedowns and keeping it on the feet where both guys suck ass. I would’ve liked to see Bo against someone who isn’t a specialist.
Woodburn = total tomato can
Brundage = can
Craig = specialist
De Ridder = specialist
But okay. At least De Ridder is a dangerous fighter and has more tricks up his sleeve to get it to the ground than Craig. Now put him against someone like Michel Pereira or someone like that and we’ll see what’s what.