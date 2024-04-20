On paper Malkoun is a good grappler with lower than average striking. It's another slow step on the ladder for Bo who needs to stay active and get more experience. He needs to fight more often and as seen with his last fight, the UFC should let him do it so he can work on different parts of his game. I don't see an issue with it if I'm being pragmatic, regardless of what Bo says in interviews, which the matchups he's being offered and accepting contradict.