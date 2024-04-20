I think it's a solid step-up considering Malkoun legit legit BJJ-wise. Bo can't just spam takedowns like pretty much everyone else he's fought.Malkoun... the same guy that got KO'd in round 1 against Cody Brundage not long ago...
Lol... they keep feeding Bo scrubs.
Not sure if trolling. Malkoun was dominating Brundage and got DQ'ed for strikes to the back of the head.
Not sure if trolling. Malkoun was dominating Brundage and got DQ'ed for strikes to the back of the head.
Are you intellectually disabled?
Soon we will start making up results that don't even exist.On Sherdog all we care about is the records and also reading them sloppily.
Obviously you didn't watch that fight.