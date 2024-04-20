News Bo Nickal vs Jacob Malkoun Confirmed By Malkoun - UFC 302 - June 1st

Meh... For a guy who can apparently beat Khamzat, he's taking his time to face someone half as good.<{danayeah}>
 
Malkoun... the same guy that got KO'd in round 1 against Cody Brundage not long ago...

Lol... they keep feeding Bo scrubs.
 
Nickal says he should be a -1000 favorite against Khamzat, and would "dominate everybody in the top 10"

Why continue fighting unranked fighters
 
LoveMyMMA said:
Malkoun... the same guy that got KO'd in round 1 against Cody Brundage not long ago...

Lol... they keep feeding Bo scrubs.
I think it's a solid step-up considering Malkoun legit legit BJJ-wise. Bo can't just spam takedowns like pretty much everyone else he's fought.
His only real loss is against Brendan Allen and a flash KO vs Hawes.
 
Good to see Bo fighting again soon. He was on an almost one year break before his Brundage fight.
 
On paper Malkoun is a good grappler with lower than average striking. It's another slow step on the ladder for Bo who needs to stay active and get more experience. He needs to fight more often and as seen with his last fight, the UFC should let him do it so he can work on different parts of his game. I don't see an issue with it if I'm being pragmatic, regardless of what Bo says in interviews, which the matchups he's being offered and accepting contradict.
 
He might be releasing this to put pressure on Bo. I could see Bo not wanting to return that quickly but I hope he does, 302 could use it.

Malkoun by UD
 
