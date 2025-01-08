Khamzat would K.O this fool, if he does not submit him...
Submission in round 1 is possible, Khamzat bjj and ground and pound for MMA is some of the best in the sport and Bo really hasn't shown anything special in terms of grappling. He couldn't even sub Brundage in round 1I doubt he submits him, especially considering Khamzats gas tank. He's a monster early on but fades. Bo has gone many rounds with world champion submission grapplers and looks competent.
I think its likely Khamzat TKOs him in the first.
How can we even compare Khamzats and Bos cardio? Khamzat fights with about 10x the output and intensity.I doubt he submits him, especially considering Khamzats gas tank. He's a monster early on but fades. Bo has gone many rounds with world champion submission grapplers and looks competent.
Let's be fair, Bo has a really effective knee to the ballsBo doesn't even have amateur kickboxing at this point.
Khamzats striking isn't the greatest, but it's significantly better then Bo's