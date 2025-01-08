Media Bo Nickal talks about his chances vs Khamzat Chimaev, highlight reel finishes: "He's not gonna do that to me."

“As the fight goes on”. Or maybe he kills you quickly. Best case scenarios are nice but have you considered worse case scenarios?
I doubt he submits him, especially considering Khamzats gas tank. He's a monster early on but fades. Bo has gone many rounds with world champion submission grapplers and looks competent.

I think its likely Khamzat TKOs him in the first.
Submission in round 1 is possible, Khamzat bjj and ground and pound for MMA is some of the best in the sport and Bo really hasn't shown anything special in terms of grappling. He couldn't even sub Brundage in round 1
 
How can we even compare Khamzats and Bos cardio? Khamzat fights with about 10x the output and intensity.
 
I think Bo's correct about cardio being Khamzat's weakness. And Bo certainly has a chance. But the more likely scenario is that Khamzat wins on the feet. Khamzat's striking is much better than Bo's.
 
Yeah but I’ll do that to you Bo.
