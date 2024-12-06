Media Bo Nickal still defending his performance vs Paul Craig at UFC 309

Lol what a fucking tool.

He's mentally coping hard. When you see a guy like Brendan Allen who utterly destroyed Craig both on the feet and on the ground and he's definitely not a top MW I think Crag is realizing that he's not nearly as close as he thinks he is to being an elite fighter.

Wasn't even a year ago this guy was dead serious thinking he could step in there and Beat Chimaev and Adesanya.
 
Didn't use his folkstyle wrestling rides and wrist controls to unleash devastating ground and pound. Played smart by avoiding his opponent BJJ, meaning he is not comfortable to risk grappling exchanges into deep water. As a right handed southpaw, he lacks power with his rear hand, but is very educated with his lead hand.

Bo is still one of the best prospect in the world, as long as he keeps winning and improving every fights, he can go far. Haters will hate anyway wheter he do good or bad.
 
Bo is already 28, he doesn't have all the time in the world. Has he looked like a fighter with championship potential to you in his last two fights? Because that's what he thinks he is.
 
2 fights in 2023
2 fights in 2024

hungry fighters who come for the belt fight 3 to 4 times per year, to get against top 10 opponents faster

this guy is talking a big game, but is scared to step on short notice
if you are a an elite fighter and plan to challenge the champion, you should be ready anytime to step inside the cage
 
Bo is right, this fight truly is like a litmus test for fans that actually know what they're watching vs clueless casuals. One of the best performances in MMA history, a Magnus Opus.
 
I actually fell asleep during the fight before then and woke up to Charles walking out to fight chandler

Glad.

I already never buy ppvs but being able to go one step further and not even consume content containing him for free makes me feel even better about it
 
I honestly do not think he's in the top 10 most promising prospects in the ufc
 
I'm not going to be critical of Bo for this one. He doesn't look ready to challenge the best, but he is still progressing ahead. If he is self-critical enough, he can see what he did good or what was not done well. He still got the W at the end of the day. His fights will get tougher going forward, so the tests will be coming. Will evaluate then.
 
He is such a cocky douche, I can't wait until he gets puts on his place
 
Yeah he's already 28, he doesn't have all the time in the world to level up. I don't think he'll get to the top 5 unless UFC gets really crafty with the matchmaking. I think someone like Robocop would smash him right now.
 
Anyone well rounded above a certain level would beat him.

I think he'd fail the brad tavares test
 
i like how he says he fought his best and smartest fight of his career. like it sounds like he's fighting for a championship or some elite level beast, not Paul Craig lmao
 
He can fight however he wants but he should be relegated to the prelims indefinitely as he's not a fan pleaser.

As someone who likes to see good striking and grappling, the last thing I wanted to see was two high level grapplers engaged in entry level cardio kickboxing, which what his last fight was.
 
You can kind of see the flaws in his personality already. He thinks he’s better than he is, and he doesn’t seem too accepting of his weaknesses.
 
