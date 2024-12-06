Didn't use his folkstyle wrestling rides and wrist controls to unleash devastating ground and pound. Played smart by avoiding his opponent BJJ, meaning he is not comfortable to risk grappling exchanges into deep water. As a right handed southpaw, he lacks power with his rear hand, but is very educated with his lead hand.
Bo is still one of the best prospect in the world, as long as he keeps winning and improving every fights, he can go far. Haters will hate anyway wheter he do good or bad.
I honestly do not think he's in the top 10 most promising prospects in the ufc
Anyone well rounded above a certain level would beat him.Yeah he's already 28, he doesn't have all the time in the world to level up. I don't think he'll get to the top 5 unless UFC gets really crafty with the matchmaking. I think someone like Robocop would smash him right now.