svmr_db
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 19,938
- Reaction score
- 78,688
Bo says he will juggle this & his MMA career:
On Wednesday's edition of "The Ariel Helwani Show," Nickal explained he he'll manage competing both for the UFC and Real American Freestyle.
"At the end of the day, my contract with the UFC, I'm going to be fighting with MMA with them and then I think at the same time there's room for me to compete in wrestling," Nickal said. "You see a lot of guys do jiu-jitsu matches or wherever it is. I just have the fire in me to compete as much as I can and realistically with fighting, I've been getting two fights a year. I think that's going to be the trend, which is fine with me. But I'm 29 years old in my prime, and I'm just fired up to compete. The thing about a wrestling match is it's so different from a fight in the preparation. I could step on the mat right now with no warmup and compete with the best guys in the world."
Last edited: