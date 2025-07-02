News Bo Nickal signs with Hulk Hogan's freestyle wrestling promotion

Bo says he will juggle this & his MMA career:

On Wednesday's edition of "The Ariel Helwani Show," Nickal explained he he'll manage competing both for the UFC and Real American Freestyle.

"At the end of the day, my contract with the UFC, I'm going to be fighting with MMA with them and then I think at the same time there's room for me to compete in wrestling," Nickal said. "You see a lot of guys do jiu-jitsu matches or wherever it is. I just have the fire in me to compete as much as I can and realistically with fighting, I've been getting two fights a year. I think that's going to be the trend, which is fine with me. But I'm 29 years old in my prime, and I'm just fired up to compete. The thing about a wrestling match is it's so different from a fight in the preparation. I could step on the mat right now with no warmup and compete with the best guys in the world."
He's doesn't really like MMA, possibly hates it now after his shit was pushed in by de Ridder. He probably has a foot out the door already.
 
This this is the pivot. I don't think he likes being the Nail (who does?). MMA retirement in coming?
 
Cameron said:
This this is the pivot. I don't think he likes being the Nail (who does?). MMA retirement in coming?
Retirement is doubtful. The wrestling league probably doesn't pay a ton and is likely to fold quick. If he can make money doing it I'm guessing he will remain largely Inactive in MMA but he knows the money and security are too weak to outright quit.
 
Of course this MAGAhoe is working with racist ass Hoegan.
 
Meathead Jock said:
Retirement is doubtful. The wrestling league probably doesn't pay a ton and is likely to fold quick. If he can make money doing it I'm guessing he will remain largely Inactive in MMA but he knows the money and security are too weak to outright quit.
Let's see he may pivot to UFC BJJ if it starts to take off. It will be interesting to see how he comes back from this loss. It will either be great for his career or it will show his ceiling. I'm hoping we see him turn it around, Just doesn't seem to scream confidence to have this news.
 
