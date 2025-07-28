  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Bo Nickal says RDR now gets ahead of Imavov/Borralho

Seems really impressed with the split decision win, and points to de Ridder now having a better resume at MW than Imavov/Borralho.



Do you agree with Bo Nickal here, is it the right thing to go for?

Imavov is on a 7-fight win streak at MW, recently finishing Adesanya and Cannonier while also beating Brendan Allen.
Borralho is undefeated in the UFC and comes from two straight performance bonuses against Cannonier and Craig, and prior to that beat Abus Magomedov.

This is why they are facing off at the main event of UFC Paris in September, to decide who's actually first in line. But maybe the UFC will look at it from Bo's POV?
 
Smart narrative building from Bo, but he just needs ti focus on staying active and getting more experience if he wants to be something in this sport.

No reason he should be on 1 of the OCT PPVs vs an Anders/Meerschaert/Petroski type. Win that and hop back in vs a top 15-20 guy in FEB/MAR.

Imavov is definitely ahead of RDR if he beats Caio. If Caio wins then its more debatable. The Izzy win, given by tko, carries a lot of weight.
 
The Riddler beat 2 jobbers, then Bo, and just got a split decision against Whitaker. I don't think that type of win over Rob has the same impact as DDP or Khamzat's.
 
Bo is just trying to make his loss look better. He's right though about having a long long way to go. Still want to see him get sparked again though. I think, just like Pifer (sp), he'll never sniff the top 10.
 
Imavov 100% deserves a shot with a win. Caio is a bit more questionable.

Stylistically, I think Reindeer matches up better with Khamzat than either of those two though. Against Dricus, Caio and Imavov probably match up better.
 
Rampage_Jackson said:
I'm not advocating it as right. I'm making a prediction. The UFC was laying the groundwork the entire 318 pay per view.

He can maybe get a title eliminator. Maybe.

But a straight up title shot? No fucking chance imo.
 
Rampage_Jackson said:
Not sure what company you've been following the last few years if you think there is no fucking chance lol

I'm following the one where Paddy is a fan/UFC favorite, won 7 straight fights, has legit beef with Ilia, just did a cage face off with him, and probably still isn't getting next.
 
