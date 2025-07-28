Unheralded Truth
Seems really impressed with the split decision win, and points to de Ridder now having a better resume at MW than Imavov/Borralho.
Do you agree with Bo Nickal here, is it the right thing to go for?
Imavov is on a 7-fight win streak at MW, recently finishing Adesanya and Cannonier while also beating Brendan Allen.
Borralho is undefeated in the UFC and comes from two straight performance bonuses against Cannonier and Craig, and prior to that beat Abus Magomedov.
This is why they are facing off at the main event of UFC Paris in September, to decide who's actually first in line. But maybe the UFC will look at it from Bo's POV?
