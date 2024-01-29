Media Bo Nickal questions Khamzat potential title shot

Fengxian

Fengxian

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 8, 2023
Messages
427
Reaction score
5,293


Starts at minute 11:43

“They’d been talking about giving Khamzat [Chimaev] the title [fight], but Khamzat’s been hurt, he’s been sick, he’s messed up in the hospital, broke his hand, all this crazy stuff,”


.....................
“Dude, they’re gonna give Khamzat the title shot for sure at some point. I don’t think he’s gonna have to fight again until he gets a title shot. Do I think he deserves that? No. He hasn’t fought a single ‘85er. He’s fought less ‘85ers than me. My opponents aren’t even on the roster anymore (laughs)."




Now Bo nickal is pretty spot on, but he seriously annoys me. He always talk shit about top fighters and say he'd beat them, but whenever asked about fighting them he always said he needs more time.
 
Fengxian said:
Now Bo nickal is pretty spot on, but he seriously annoys me. He always talk shit about top fighters and say he'd beat them, but whenever asked about fighting them he always said he needs more time
Click to expand...
Dude didn't even reply to Petroski, Paul Craig, and Ikram calls out. Ikram might be a tad too far but Craig and Petroski would be a reasonable step up.
 
Khamzat's been sick or injured his whole run. He'z teh last guy we want at teh top holding oop teh division.

Also, he's got a lot more work to do before he can be gifted a title shot at a weight class oop.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
News Bo Nickal calls Khamzat's wrestling 'trash': 'I wouldn't even say mid'
7 8 9
Replies
176
Views
9K
fizzlehiss
fizzlehiss
Unheralded Truth
Media Paul Craig lost his interest in Bo Nickal
Replies
4
Views
535
gassedelbowko
gassedelbowko
Royce's Gi
Khamzat warns his old Trainingpartner "I'm coming for you"
Replies
18
Views
2K
Royce's Gi
Royce's Gi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,271
Messages
54,990,700
Members
174,540
Latest member
School_Of_Koi

Share this page

Back
Top