Fengxian
Jul 8, 2023
- 427
- 5,293
Starts at minute 11:43
“They’d been talking about giving Khamzat [Chimaev] the title [fight], but Khamzat’s been hurt, he’s been sick, he’s messed up in the hospital, broke his hand, all this crazy stuff,”
“Dude, they’re gonna give Khamzat the title shot for sure at some point. I don’t think he’s gonna have to fight again until he gets a title shot. Do I think he deserves that? No. He hasn’t fought a single ‘85er. He’s fought less ‘85ers than me. My opponents aren’t even on the roster anymore (laughs)."
Now Bo nickal is pretty spot on, but he seriously annoys me. He always talk shit about top fighters and say he'd beat them, but whenever asked about fighting them he always said he needs more time.