This Bo guy is corny for a number of reasons.



Firstly, it's obvious that there's a competition-level difference between a guy who's fighting ranked opponents & former champions and a guy who's fighting fighters who aren't even UFC-caliber.



Secondly, Bo is not an Olympic-medalist but he acts like one and gets hyped as much as one. In Russia, being a college wrestling champion is a laughable bragging-point. Your average wrestler in Dagestan can go toe-to-toe with American college-champions. Having college titles in wrestling is something that only has meaning and significance in America. In Russia, if you don't get into the Olympics, you don't end up with many wrestling credentials, you just end up going into Sambo or MMA. Like, you take Bo Nickal and put him in Russia and instead of his college wrestling career stuff, he'll just be a run-of-the-mill Dagestani wrestler.



Also, just in his general interviews, you can tell Bo doesn't know much about the wrestling circuit in Russia/Dagestan, which is surprising because we know where the best wrestlers in the world come from.



He says things like "Khabib/Islam don't have much of a background in wrestling. They're Sambo guys".



This guy doesn't realize that in the Caucuses, if you don't go into the wrestling Olympics you make your mark in Sambo.



There's no prominent college wrestling circuit where non-Olympic medalist caliber guys like Bo can make their mark.



The kind of comments Bo makes about Khabib and Islam is comparable to some local MMA organization champion talking shit about fighters who are in the UFC but aren't champions just because the local MMA guy is a champion in a tiny org and the contenders in the UFC who are leagues beyond him aren't.