Listening to Bo's interview he seems pretty level headed. Said that he's not rushing and acknowledged he's only a little more than a year into striking. Based on what I know I don't think he beats Khamzat really because I've seen Bo fight very low competition. Khamzat was doing the same thing if not worse on the come up. The Burns fight was close although I believe Khamzat took him lightly but Holland isn't trash but he was made to look that way.I like his confidence, and I like that he riles up the Khamfat fanboys.
Its probably far too early into his career to be talking like that, but his wrestling pedigree is no joke. As long as he can actually get it to the ground without getting KOed first, I do think he would do well grappling with Khamzat.
Not that Khamzat will ever fight a live body again. Burns stole his soul.
Wherever one falls on Bo ya gotta admit these hype trains can be fun.Beats a 5 day notice opponent, who is literally ranked #147th in Middleweight and now he thinks he can beat Khamzat, and even talked about being a champion with 10 title defenses..
Yeah it is exciting, they bring a lot of hype and anticipationWherever one falls on Bo ya gotta admit these hype trains can be fun.
It's either glorious to watch them crash and burn or go on to be what so many thoughts they could be and become champion.
Exciting shit