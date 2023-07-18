Media Bo Nickal on fighting Khamzat Chimaev: “I would tire him out and dominate him on the ground”

Who wins in a potential fight (at 185 lbs) ?

I like his confidence, and I like that he riles up the Khamfat fanboys.

Its probably far too early into his career to be talking like that, but his wrestling pedigree is no joke. As long as he can actually get it to the ground without getting KOed first, I do think he would do well grappling with Khamzat.

Not that Khamzat will ever fight a live body again. Burns stole his soul.
 
Ikram is a former training partner of Bo and called him out right? I think that's a sign of how raw Bo still is even in the training room.

Bo has a ton of hype and is showing more and more potential but at this point Khamzat stuffs the takedown and boxes the hell out of Bo. Khamzat is a far more proven striker and would probably break Bo down with his stiff jab. The GM13 fight showed Khamzat's power carries over well to MW.
 
I think he has the wrestling advantage vs Chimaev, but I wouldn't rule out that Chimaev could sprawl and brawl. I haven't seen enough of Bo's striking defense to assume he could hang.
 
Someone is a little bit overconfident. Beating Khamzat is not easy.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Listening to Bo's interview he seems pretty level headed. Said that he's not rushing and acknowledged he's only a little more than a year into striking. Based on what I know I don't think he beats Khamzat really because I've seen Bo fight very low competition. Khamzat was doing the same thing if not worse on the come up. The Burns fight was close although I believe Khamzat took him lightly but Holland isn't trash but he was made to look that way.
 
can't wait to see both these big mouths shut after being KTFO followed by some canvas kissing, Woodley style...
jake-paul-knock-out.gif
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Beats a 5 day notice opponent, who is literally ranked #147th in Middleweight and now he thinks he can beat Khamzat, and even talked about being a champion with 10 title defenses..
Wherever one falls on Bo ya gotta admit these hype trains can be fun.

It's either glorious to watch them crash and burn or go on to be what so many thoughts they could be and become champion.

Exciting shit :D
 
Carrotman23 said:
Yeah it is exciting, they bring a lot of hype and anticipation
 
Nickal could pull it off. Its not like chimaev has any big wins at 185. Plus chimaev is SHOOK AF by anyone close to his size.
 
