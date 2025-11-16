Media Bo Nickal KO Rodolfo Vieira GIFS

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif




giphy.gif


 
Was it another one of those fight where two grapplers don't grapple?
 
highlight reel stuff. kudos to bo, came out and put it on him, right from the start.
 
People are going to hate this, but Bo just might have some juice.
i dont like the guy and i never have. but that was an amazing head kick KO. brutal and well timed. there's no denying that Bo has some real talent. not sure about champ material but we will see.
 
i dont like the guy and i never have. but that was an amazing head kick KO. brutal and well timed. there's no denying that Bo has some real talent. not sure about champ material but we will see.
Feed him some more jobbers and let him hone those chops. Only way to get better at fighting is to fight.
 
