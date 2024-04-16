Bo Nickal is the male version of Ronda

Overhyped, one dimensional, makes excuses after his fight and then has a big ass ego on top of it.Atleast Ronda was an olympian medalist who was a pioneer for WMMAI feel like I’m watching another great hope that’s about to run off the train tracksSomething about this Bo Nickal guy rubs me the wrong way. You would think someone who’s being pushed this much by the UFC would have some humility… but no … wtf was that post fight speech he gave?