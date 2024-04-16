Bo Nickal is the male version of Ronda

Overhyped, one dimensional, makes excuses after his fight and then has a big ass ego on top of it.

Atleast Ronda was an olympian medalist who was a pioneer for WMMA

I feel like I’m watching another great hope that’s about to run off the train tracks

Something about this Bo Nickal guy rubs me the wrong way. You would think someone who’s being pushed this much by the UFC would have some humility… but no … wtf was that post fight speech he gave?

JP7o.gif
 
But you talk about him. He doesn't give a fuck about you.
 
He doesnt look comfortable shooting from distance. Which is strange considering his background
 
