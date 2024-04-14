Bo Nickal is NOT good

overrated, i dont understand the hype....its like same people who trash khabib for his style like this dude.....
 
He was fighting a bum

Was not in much trouble - hit with maybe 1 bad right hand? All in all still a good night at the office.

I mean, he is very good. Just not the destroyer the UFC is telling us.. at least not right at this minute.
 
Not gunna lie I was kinda shocked when Cody tossed him, and I have no clue what the hell Cody was doing in there on the feet. He obviously had an advantage over him but was being pretty wreckless. Admittedly Ive never watched any of his fights before but ive heard hes good for 4 min and then tanks .... he had about 40 seconds in him this fight.
 
LoveMyMMA said:
Great wrestler but…
Horrendous on the feet.

UFC is tryna force the hype on us.
I disagree, he is developing nicely. He is fast as hell. There wasn't really much of a striking showcase here either way. In his last fight, he knocked a dude out.
 
He's okay, he's not getting close to the title though.


He's 28, he would have to make immense improvements to compete with the veteran killers in this division.


Joe Pyfer is a year younger, and I honestly think he's a better prospect. Bo will get wrecked if he has to actually fight these top 15 guys, he needs another 2-3 years to have a chance.


There's a ton of money to make on Bo in the foreseeable future, eventually he'll fight a real threat and he'll get outclassed.
 
USA!USA! said:
Who said he was a destroyer right now? He's a hot prospect with elite wrestling that the UFC wants to promote. And he just dominated a fight. Lol at anyone who thinks he should be fighting for a belt right now.
 
blaseblase said:
Who said he should be fighting for a belt right now? lolol
 
Haven't seen enough of him on the feet given the nature of his initial UFC fights, but he showed a snappy left body kick tonight.
 
