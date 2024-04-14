Bo Nickal is NOT good

I disagree, he is developing nicely. He is fast as hell. There wasn't really much of a striking showcase here either way. In his last fight, he knocked a dude out.Great wrestler but…
Horrendous on the feet.
UFC is tryna force the hype on us.
He was fighting a bum
Was not in much trouble - hit with maybe 1 bad right hand? All in all still a good night at the office.
I mean, he is very good. Just not the destroyer the UFC is telling us.. at least not right at this minute.
Who said he was a destroyer right now? He's a hot prospect with elite wrestling that the UFC wants to promote. And he just dominated a fight. Lol at anyone who thinks he should be fighting for a belt right now.
Why are you answering a question with a question?Who said he should be fighting for a belt right now? lolol