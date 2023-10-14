Bo Nickal is all hype

Hasn't fought anyone who is ranked yet but gets lauded as the future GOAT because he was a championship-level college wrestler. Dude is all hype, no fight.

By his age, Jon Jones had already defended the belt many times while No Go Bo hasn't even fought a ranked opponent yet.

Cannot wait for Khamzat to traumatize him worse than a kid in a Penn St locker room.
 
Way too early to tell. The last guy he beat was ranked 58. He’s only ranked 44 himself. He looks good against people that will never even hit top 30. But once you hit top 15 pretty much every fight will get tougher, and harder. You can be the best wrestler. But if you can’t punch, and kick. Or take strikes. You aren’t going anywhere most likely.

I don’t hop on hype trains. I just watch what happens to them.
 
Mystic Mac Miller said:
Hasn't fought anyone who is ranked yet but gets lauded as the future GOAT because he was a championship-level college wrestler. Dude is all hype, no fight.

By his age, Jon Jones had already defended the belt many times while No Go Bo hasn't even fought a ranked opponent yet.

Cannot wait for Khamzat to traumatize him worse than a kid in a Penn St locker room.
Bro, but he can KO a chimp!
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Way too early to tell. The last guy he beat was ranked 58. He's only ranked 44 himself. He looks good against people that will never even hit top 30. But once you hit top 15 pretty much every fight will get tougher, and harder. You can be the best wrestler. But if you can't punch, and kick. Or take strikes. You aren't going anywhere most likely.

I don't hop on hype trains. I just watch what happens to them.

I don’t hop on hype trains. I just watch what happens to them.
In a way, Bo is like the Penn St football program. Good when against unranked team but once on the field against a Michigan? Totally traumatized.
 
For sure but I'm looking forward to see his identical looking brother No Bickal showcase his skills.

Penn state is overrated wrestling school. In the States: Minnesota >> all.
 
Please pair him with Joe Pyfer..

Alternatively feed him to Ciao Borralho
 
From a scouting perspective Bo & Khamzat are the two most intriguing fighters I’ve seen in years. Will they live up to the hype? Who knows. But Lebron was also “all hype” when he graduated high school & was on the cover of S.I. and he worked out pretty well so hype isn’t always bullshit. I think they’ll both go far but we’ll have to wait & see.

“Traumatize worse than a kid in a Penn State locker room…”
<[analyzed}>
 
He talks too much and too early. He still hasn't done anything in mma. Good for him if he turns out to be "the guy" but I doubt it.
 
Well he should just quit then... I mean, your analysis has pretty much summed it up. Poor guy never had a chance. You've figured him out.
 
the guys has some serious skill
in fact a fight with Khamzat would be a 50/50

i think he strangle the champion, he is a bad matchup for any striker for sure
 
Egészségére! said:
From a scouting perspective Bo & Khamzat are the two most intriguing fighters I've seen in years. Will they live up to the hype? Who knows. But Lebron was also "all hype" when he graduated high school & was on the cover of S.I. and he worked out pretty well so hype isn't always bullshit. I think they'll both go far but we'll have to wait & see.

"Traumatize worse than a kid in a Penn State locker room…"

“Traumatize worse than a kid in a Penn State locker room…”
<[analyzed}>
The dude has not fought anyone worth anything yet.
 
gosuasus said:
For sure but I'm looking forward to see his identical looking brother No Bickal showcase his skills.

Penn state is overrated wrestling school. In the States: Minnesota >> all.
Penn St has some of the worst people at it, it attracts a lot of kids from places like Long Island and Jersey. It's like an SEC school that lacks a championship level football program.
 
World eater said:
Can we at least wait until the guy loses a fight before calling him a can?
Nah bro, let me teach you. Strategy is just to create threads after threads.

When one of your prediction is right you pull it up and act like you're so good you're MMA Nostradamus. When the prediction fails you just ignore it and create another thread, making another prediction.

You don't get credit if you just talk after shit already happened. You gotta predict these things.
 
He's just the latest Dana White Privilege guy, I'll wait til he beats a few top 30 guys before I start paying attention
 
