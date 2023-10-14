Bo Nickal is all hype

Mystic Mac Miller
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Nov 16, 2022
- Messages
- 552
- Reaction score
- 713
Hasn't fought anyone who is ranked yet but gets lauded as the future GOAT because he was a championship-level college wrestler. Dude is all hype, no fight.
By his age, Jon Jones had already defended the belt many times while No Go Bo hasn't even fought a ranked opponent yet.
Cannot wait for Khamzat to traumatize him worse than a kid in a Penn St locker room.
By his age, Jon Jones had already defended the belt many times while No Go Bo hasn't even fought a ranked opponent yet.
Cannot wait for Khamzat to traumatize him worse than a kid in a Penn St locker room.