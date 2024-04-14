Bo Nickal is absolutely terrible

Chokes are the most effective subs by far in mma. Armlocks got quite rare.He didn't contemplate any kind of submission except chokes. Definitely looks 1 dimensional even on the ground.
Yeah you’re right. How dare he show his good fight IQ.He talked about how he was going to show his striking..
He got hit once early in round one, then didn't strike any more.
He is like Khamzat but with less experience.
Insane resume
Jamie Pickett, Valentine Woodburn, John Noland, Zachary Borrego,Donovan Beard and Cody Brundage
Brock Lesnar fought Frank Mir in his 2nd fightThis was only his 6th fight
Are you okay?
Yeah at weakass heavyweight not middleweight.Brock Lesnar fought Frank Mir in his 2nd fight