Bo Nickal is absolutely terrible

MDoza said:
He talked about how he was going to show his striking..

He got hit once early in round one, then didn't strike any more.
Yeah you’re right. How dare he show his good fight IQ.
Are you okay?
 
He’s not gonna finish every fighter in one round get real, this is the big leagues. Still finished him in the 2nd, Brundage was just surviving
 
B ville Famous said:
Yeah you’re right. How dare he show his good fight IQ.
Are you okay?
He keeps talking about how good his striking is, and how hes better than everyone.

This fight was literally a showcase for Bo Nickal to crush a can and make an impression on the biggest card of the year.

He put on a snoozer, and was scared of striking against CODY BRUNDAGE.
 
Looks like one of those dominant wrestlers that doesn't react well to getting hit because they're not used to getting hit lol.

His striking is very far behind his wrestling. Will be a problem because that wrestling is legit but I still have some questions regarding his chin and his ability to take punishment. Didn't like what I saw when Bundrage tagged him a couple times
 
