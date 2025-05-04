Bo Nickal is a fighter. You are not*.

WillyWarminski

WillyWarminski

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Sep 4, 2024
Messages
599
Reaction score
1,049
I am having fun seeing Bo's wake up call. He is still a public figure to some extent - ridicule is fair game.

But also remember; you are a forum poster. Not a fighter.

Very few people can be, or will be a fighter of any kind.

Some of you need wake up calls.

* There are some fighters on the forum - your opinion is much greater in the context.
 
they've been waiting to hate on him forever and now it's spilling over.

then again, i can understand it to a point. remember the way i felt after conor / nate 1.
 
I'm not technically a fighter like Bo is, but I can hold my own against anyone on this planet. Not saying I'd win every time but you would have your hands full, I don't care if you're Francis Ngannou or whoever. I would probably be a small MW or big welterweight in modern MMA but size isn't everything.

Similar to Michael Jai White (schooled Jones in striking), who is possibly the best martial artist on the planet, or at least was in his prime, but just happens to not compete for various reasons.
 
WillyWarminski said:
I am having fun seeing Bo's wake up call. He is still a public figure to some extent - ridicule is fair game.

But also remember; you are a forum poster. Not a fighter.

Very few people can be, or will be a fighter of any kind.

Some of you need wake up calls.

* There are some fighters on the forum - your opinion is much greater in the context.
Click to expand...

Bottom line: life is a long series of victories and defeats, where every victory increases your self esteem and ego, while every defeat lowers it. Too many victories especially early on in life can make a person very arrogant; which is why it is important to be tested from a very young age, even if that means a young but very talented kid with a ton of potential being put in his place by an experienced man with less potential. I still remember the first time I got hit flush with a check hook from a heavyweight fighter at the gym: and he had every right to do it. Kids need to know their place: it was a reminder for me that yeah, I had a chin...but also that I was still a small fish swimming with sharks and to know my place (and also be more careful not to get hit coming in like that)

Has Bo Nickel ever been hit like that? Tough to say. And, granted: a knee to the body like that is a different kind of thing and the bodies natural reaction is to fold like that - although that natural reaction can be fought somewhat with experience taking those kinds of shots.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
The UFC is pushing Bo Nickal, but I'm not buying. Here's why.
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
4K
Blastbeat
Blastbeat
Sean Chowdhury
What just happened to Nakamura is guaranteed to happen to Bo Nickal at some point
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
The_Renaissance
The_Renaissance
Ara tech
The end of Bo Nickal ? Reinier de Ridder is a tough challenge to overcome...
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
chinarice
chinarice
AndrewGolota48
Media Bo Nickal - "I would probably kill Dricus. Not impressed at all"
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
3K
Motivated BJ Penn
Motivated BJ Penn

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,899
Messages
57,253,546
Members
175,602
Latest member
rigby_11

Share this page

Back
Top