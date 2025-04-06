Bo Nickal - "I would probably kill Dricus. Not impressed at all"

AndrewGolota48
There are levels to this shit, and works class wrestlers are simply on a higher level of athlete than Dollar Store Keith Jardine wannabes. If Brunson was taking DDP down, Bo would literally bitch toss him around like Tim Boetsch threw that guy back in the the day (that guy had a rough go if it between being tossed by Boetsch and being the victim of a horror movie scene made by Babalu).
Khamzat is the only guy that MAY (or may not) at least offer Bo some resistance, but Bo seriously might be the first fighter to retire due to lack of challenge in the sport, even if he moves up to 205.