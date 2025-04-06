Bo Nickal - "I would probably kill Dricus. Not impressed at all"

There are levels to this shit, and works class wrestlers are simply on a higher level of athlete than Dollar Store Keith Jardine wannabes. If Brunson was taking DDP down, Bo would literally bitch toss him around like Tim Boetsch threw that guy back in the the day (that guy had a rough go if it between being tossed by Boetsch and being the victim of a horror movie scene made by Babalu).

Khamzat is the only guy that MAY (or may not) at least offer Bo some resistance, but Bo seriously might be the first fighter to retire due to lack of challenge in the sport, even if he moves up to 205.
 
He would always kill whoever the champion is. That's why he is taking the slowest climb up the ladder humanly possible.
 
So guy fights a whopping two times a year against mighty titans like Paul Craig and thinks he can take on a champion like Dricus, huh
 
Wtf is up with the underestimation of DDP. This fucking guy hasn’t done shit. Dreaming. And Dricus would leave him with nightmares
 
You don't coast to a lame decision against Paul Craig and go on to kill Dricus.
 
If he runs through de Ridder, that will be impressive. But I don't see that happening after that piss-poor performance agaisnt Paul Craig.
 
